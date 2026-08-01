Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze in men's triple jump at CWG 2026. In boxing, Jaismine Lamboria clinched the women's 57kg gold, following Preeti Pawar's victory, adding to India's successful campaign.

India Secures Double Podium in Men's Triple Jump

Indian athletes Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026, completing a double podium finish for the country on Saturday. Chithravel produced a best effort of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to claim the silver medal, while Selva Prabhu registered a best jump of 16.52m to finish third and take bronze.

Chithravel initially stood fifth after the opening three rounds, with a 16.05m effort on his first attempt. He then improved to 16.31m in the third round before producing his 16.58m leap in the fourth attempt to briefly move into the lead.

Selva Prabhu, meanwhile, moved into the bronze medal position with a 16.17m effort in his second attempt. He improved further to 16.43m in the third round before eventually finishing with a best effort of 16.52m.

The twin podium finish adds to India's strong showing in athletics at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Jaismine Lamboria Strikes Gold in Boxing

Earlier, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria secured the women's 57kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating reigning champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday. Jaismine's triumph gave India its second boxing gold of the day, following Preeti Pawar's victory in the women's 54kg category. Her win also marked India's second successive gold medal in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI)