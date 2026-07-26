Mirabai Chanu set a new Commonwealth snatch record of 85 kg to win gold at the Glasgow 2026 Games. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh also broke a snatch record but finished behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, who took gold with a record total.

Mirabai Chanu Creates History with Record-Breaking Gold

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by setting a new Commonwealth record in the snatch category with a best lift of 85 kg in the women's 48 kg final at Glasgow 2026. Chanu began with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg but successfully cleared the same weight in her second attempt. She then lifted 85 kg in her final attempt to set new Games and Commonwealth records. Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rishikanta Singh's Valiant Effort in Men's Event

Earlier in the day, Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN. The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best. Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline. In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian. Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg. (ANI)