At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India looks to add to its 10-medal tally on Tuesday. Key events include finals in athletics and weightlifting, and quarterfinals in boxing. Day 5 saw a historic para-athletics gold for Sharmila Dhankar.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are underway in Glasgow, with India continuing its campaign across athletics, weightlifting, boxing and swimming on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will feature in the women's high jump final during the evening session. In boxing, several Indian pugilists will be in action in the quarterfinals, with Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh taking to the ring. In weightlifting, Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will compete in the finals of their respective weight categories. Meanwhile, swimmer Srihari Nataraj will begin his campaign in the 100m backstroke heats and could also feature in the semifinal.

Day 5 Highlights: India's Medal Tally Reaches 10

India had a strong Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals. The highlight was Sharmila Dhankar's gold in the women's shot put F57, making her India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Shilpa K. Shyla's upgrade to bronze after a Nigerian athlete's disqualification also gave India a double podium finish. In athletics, Sarvesh Kushare won silver in men's high jump, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan qualified for the long jump final. Weightlifting added three more medals, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver, Bindyarani Devi taking bronze and Valluri Ajaya Babu securing silver. India also made progress in boxing and swimming, with several athletes advancing in their respective events, while Sajan Prakash and Swatik Patil reached swimming finals. However, Tejas Shirse, Sumit Kundu and several others bowed out of their events.

India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar with gold, along with five silver and three bronze medallists across weightlifting, athletics and para powerlifting.

India's Schedule for July 28

According to ESPN, here's a look at India's schedule for July 28: Swimming: Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m Butterfly Heats Athletics: Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 400m Heats Swimming: Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke Heats Para Swimming: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam - Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi Seram - Women's 63kg Final Bowls: India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Cook Islands - Men's Pairs Sectional Play Boxing: Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) - Women's 54kg Quarterfinal Boxing: Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) - Women's 60kg Quarterfinal Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Final Boxing: Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) - Women's 65kg Quarterfinal Athletics: Pooja Singh - Women's High Jump Final Para Swimming: Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam - Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final, if they qualify Boxing: Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) - Men's 55kg Quarterfinal Swimming: Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal, if he qualifies Athletics: Gulveer Singh - Men's 10,000m Final Bowls: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales) - Women's Singles Sectional Play Boxing: Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) - Men's 90kg Quarterfinal Swimming: Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal, if he qualifies. (ANI)