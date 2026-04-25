CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after undergoing successful surgery for a right quadricep injury sustained against KKR. The franchise confirmed the injury will take over 12 weeks to heal.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed has undergone a successful surgery after suffering a quadricep injury earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, said the franchise in a statement on Saturday.

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Khaleel sustained an injury to his right quadricep during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium on April 16.

In an X post, CSK, on Saturday, confirmed that Khaleel has undergone a successful surgery. "Wishing him strength and a quick recovery," CSK said on X.

Ruled Out of IPL 2026

The pacer has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a right quadricep injury. The franchise confirmed that the injury will take over 12 weeks to heal and wished him a speedy recovery.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery. #WhistlePodu."

"The injury sustained will take more than 12 weeks to heal," CSK had said in the statement.

Khaleel Ahmed's Performance Stats

In the five matches that Khaleel has played in the IPL 2026 season, he has taken just two wickets at an average of 73.00 and an economy rate of 8.67, with best figures of 1/24.

In his previous season with CSK, Khaleel had taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80, with best figures of 3/29 and an economy rate of 9.57.

In his IPL career, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and CSK, Khaleel has taken 91 wickets at an average of 27.18, with best figures of 3/21 and an economy rate of 8.95. (ANI)