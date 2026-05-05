Despite fighting knocks from Tristan Stubbs (38) and Sameer Rizvi (40*), Delhi Capitals were restricted to 155/7 by an impressive bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings' spinners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

A fine show by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners helped the Men in Yellow restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) to 155/7, despite fighting knocks from Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC needs to defend 156 runs to avoid a fourth home defeat in a row and get to a total of 10 points.

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DC Innings Stumbles Early

After opting to bat first, the opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul made a measured start, with Nissanka starting off the innings by smashing Akael Hosein for two fours in the first over. In the fourth over, Nissanka looked to dominate Mukesh Chaudhary, smashing him for a four in the sweeper cover and then a six over the fine leg region. But a fine catch by Dewald Brevis at mid-on ended his stay at 15-ball 19, with three fours and a six. DC was 29/1 in four overs.

DC's power play ended with a massive jolt as KL, while trying to go inside out, handed an easy catch to CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and gave Akael Hosein his first wicket. DC was 36/2 in 5.1 overs.

DC ended their powerplay at a score of 37/2, with Nitish Rana and Karun Nair tasked with rebuilding.

Middle-Overs Collapse

DC moved to 50-run mark in 7.2 overs. Noor Ahmed, however, succeeded in removing Karun, removing him as the batter swept the ball into the hands of Gurjapneet Singh for a run-a-ball 13. DC was 52/3 in eight overs.

Halfway through, DC was 62/4 in 10 overs, with skipper Axar Patel (2*) and Tristan Stubbs (1*). In the ninth over, DC lost Nitish for a 13-ball 15 to Noor, reducing DC to 61/4 in 9.3 overs.

Gurjapneet ended the 11th over, removing skipper Axar Patel for two in six balls, continuing his woeful season with the bat. DC was 69/5 in 11 overs.

Stubbs, Rizvi Lead Late Fightback

At 15 overs, DC was 97/5, with Stubbs (28*) and Rizvi (8*) unbeaten.

In next over, came 12 runs against Mukesh, bringing up the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Two sixes by Sameer in the 18th over by Kamboj helped relieve pressure as duo reached a half-century mark in 39 balls.

However, in the penultimate over by Anshul Kamboj, the 65-run stand ended with Stubbs dismissed for 38 in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes. DC was 134/6 in 18.5 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma unleashed a small cameo of 14 in five balls, with two sixes, before perishing to a run-out from Gaikwad. However, a final ball six from Sameer (40* in 24 balls, with four boundaries), taking DC past 150-run mark.

Akeal Hosein (1/19 in four overs) and Noor Ahmed (3/22 in two overs) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.