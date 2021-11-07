  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 11 review: Manchester City defeats United to pile agony on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
    The Gameweek 11 of the English Premier League 2021-22 ended on Sunday night. Manchester Derby was the headliner of this gameweek, and the result went in favour of the deserving team.

    The title race for the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) seems to be picking up pace now. The Gameweek 11 commitments were held over the weekend. As for the headliner, the Manchester Derby was the top attraction, while the result went in favour of the desirable team, as we present the review of this gameweek involving the top teams.

    Manchester City overpowers Manchester United
    Third-placed City travelled to take on a struggling sixth-placed United at Old Trafford. With the visitor being the favourite to win, the game was over in the opening half itself, as an own goal from Eric Bailly (7) and Bernardo Silva (45) sealed it. Evidently, the agony and pressure have piled again on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

     

    Chelsea held to a shocking draw by Burnley
    Table-topper Chelsea hosted 18th-placed Burnley, while the former was an outright favourite to win the tie. However, the former displayed some classy football to hold the fort. While Kai Havertz (33) gave The Blues the lead, Matej Vydra (79) levelled it and never gave the host the chance to bounce back again. Nonetheless, the defeat has not significantly hurt Thomas Tuchel's men.

    Arsenal edges past Watford
    Arsenal hosted 17th-placed Watford at the Emirates Stadium. While the Gunners were the favourites to see this through, it rightfully happened so, but by a slender margin. Emile Smith-Rowe's (56) sole strike ensured the three points, as it rose to the fifth spot, thus coming back in the title race.

     

    Tottenham Hotspur held goalless by Everton
    Tottenham had an eventful last week, following the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo before being replaced by Antonio Conte. Meanwhile, the Italian did not have the right start, as the Spurs were held goalless to 11th-placed Everton, away from home. The draw forces Tottenham to stay at the ninth spot, but the side is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

    Leicester City held by Leeds United
    In yet another draw, Leicester had a challenging outing to 15th-placed Leeds, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. While Raphinha (26) gave the Peacocks the lead, Harvey Barnes (28) equalised soon. However, the Foxes had a tough time penetrating the Leeds defence, as a draw was only a possible result the two could settle for, while the former is down to 12th.

     

    Liverpool shocked by West Ham United
    Liverpool was up against West Ham, away from home. Although it was a favourite to win the clash, it turned out to be shockingly challenging. The Reds conceded through an own goal from goalkeeper Alisson Becker (4) before Trent Alexander-Arnold (41) levelled it. However, Pablo Fornals (67) and Kurt Zouma (74) restored and extended the lead by a couple of goals. Although Divock Origi (83) pulled one back, it was not enough, as Jürgen Klopp's men drop to fourth.

