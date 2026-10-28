The WPL 2027 Auction made history as 15-year-old all-rounder Uma Kashvi became the youngest player signed. Delhi Capitals bought her in the accelerated round, giving the teenage spinner an opportunity to showcase her talent on the WPL stage.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Auction witnessed a 15-year-old Karnataka player, Uma Kashvi, becoming the youngest player ever bought in WPL auction history. On Wednesday, all five franchises were engaged in intense bidding battles at the WPL 2027 Mini-Auction at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

With a total purse of 8.15 crore combined across all five franchises and 150 players going under the hammer, the WPL 2027 auction saw several key domestic and international moves, with Australian star Sophie Monileux emerging as the most expensive player after being snapped up by UP Warriorz for INR 1.1 crore.

Out of 150 players, 25 players were picked by five franchises, filling the remaining slots across all squads, with Delhi Capitals securing the teenage spin-bowling all-rounder for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the accelerated round.

Also Read: Sophie Molineux Leads WPL 2027 Auction With Record Rs 1.1 Crore Bid

Uma Kashvi Gets Her First WPL Contract

As the WPL franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warrirorz, made headlines with major signings, 15-year-old Karnataka spin-bowling all-rounder Uma Kashvi stole the spotlight by becoming the youngest player ever signed in WPL history.

Uma Kashvi registered for her maiden WPL auction at a base price of INR 10 lakh and went unsold in the initial set, before being brought back in Round 1 of the accelerated round, where Delhi Capitals secured her services.

The 15-year-old was among the youngest players alongside Delhi’s Anshu Nagar, with both cricketers aged 15 and listed as the youngest entrants in the WPL 2027 auction. Since the WPL auction is known for its reputation for unearthing raw domestic talent, Delhi Capitals pounced on the opportunity to bid for Uma Kashvi.

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Uma Kashvi is one of the four players being picked by Delhi Capitals. The other three players are Kiran Navgire (75 lakh), Kirstie Gordon (10 lakh), and Nazma Khan (10 lakh). Delhi Capitals, who were runners-up in the first four consecutive WPL editions, were the joint third-most in terms of number of players picked at the auction.

UP Warriorz picked up eight players, while the two-time champions Mumbai Indians signed six players.

Who is Uma Kashvi?

Uma Kashvi is often touted as the next big thing in Indian women’s cricket, given her explosive all-round skills and unwavering temperament under pressure. She is known for her sharp off-spin variations and handy power-hitting in the lower-middle order.

Kashvi began training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC) and shot to the local limelight when she scored a double century in a junior club-level inter-school tournament at the age of 12. Uma Kashvi has been representing Karnataka at the Under-19 level and is emerging as a promising young all-rounder in women’s cricket.

In June-July this year, Uma Kashvi played for India Women’s U19 in the ODI as well as T20I series in Sri Lanka, where India swept the three-match T20 series 3-0 and won all three ODIs to complete a clean sweep across both formats.

Uma Kashvi was recently part of the Karnataka team that reached the semifinal of the U19 BCCI Women’s T20 Tournament, where they lost to Baroda. Kashvi is expected to feature in the next year's Women’s U19 World Cup, where the Women in Blue will defend their triumph in Bangladesh and Nepal, aiming to repeat their historic championship run

With her big-match temperament and knack for delivering under pressure, Uma Kashvi will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch out for on the global stage.

Also Read: RCB Bolsters WPL Squad With Four Key Acquisitions At 2027 Auction