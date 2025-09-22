The upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka could rewrite history, with players eyeing Debbie Hockley’s all-time run record and Jhulan Goswami’s top wicket-taker status, as several stars are poised to surpass these long-standing milestones.

With the Women's World Cup returning to India and Sri Lanka, several long-standing records are on the line as some of the finest batters and bowlers in the game's history, as per the ICC.

New Zealand legend Debbie Hockley's tally of 1501 runs has remained unmatched since the seventh edition of the tournament in 2000. Even India's great Mithali Raj, with 1321 runs, fell short of overtaking her, but the milestone may finally be under threat.

Hockley's record under threat

Veteran Kiwi batter Suzie Bates, just 322 runs behind, is expected to get at least seven matches to make a push towards becoming the all-time leading run-scorer.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (876 runs) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (805 runs) also feature inside the top 12 run-getters and could close in on the top bracket if they enjoy a prolific campaign.

Belinda Clarke's double-century record

Another record standing tall for nearly three decades is Belinda Clark's iconic 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai during the 1997 edition. With batting-friendly conditions expected, many will watch closely if any of today's power-hitters can mount a serious challenge to Australia's landmark score.

Four players currently share the record of most centuries at the Women's World Cup with four each. Among them, Sciver-Brunt and Bates will feature in this edition and are well placed to become the first to register a fifth century. Harmanpreet, with three hundreds already, is also within touching distance of that record.

Jhulan Goswami's wicket-taking record on the verge of breaking

On the bowling front, India's Jhulan Goswami remains at the top of the charts with 43 wickets in Women's World Cup history. However, her lead is far from safe. Australia's Megan Schutt (34 wickets), South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (32), and Aussie Ellyse Perry (31) are within range and could surpass the Indian legend with strong performances this time.

Adding to the tournament's historic feel, as many as five players will be making their fifth World Cup appearance: Bates, Sophie Devine, Kapp, Perry, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Best Bowling Figures

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Jackie Lord's 6/10 against India in 1982 remains the best-ever bowling figures in a Women's World Cup match. Only three others, her compatriot Glenys Page (6/20), England duo Sophie Ecclestone (6/36) and Anya Shrubsole (6/46), have managed six-wicket hauls. Whether someone can rewrite this part of history remains another fascinating subplot of the tournament.

