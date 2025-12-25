Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made spectacular Vijay Hazare Trophy comebacks with centuries, but BCCI faced backlash for posting low-resolution, blurry video highlights, drawing fan criticism on social media despite being the richest cricket board.

Two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, made a brilliant comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy by smashing centuries in their respective matches against Sikkim and Andhra on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday, December 24.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Representing Mumbai, Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 155 off 94 balls, racing to a century in just 62 balls, to help the side chase down the 237-run target set by Sikkim in 30.3 overs. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, unleashed his firepower on the Andhra bowling attack as he scored 131 off 101 balls to guide Delhi to a four-wicket victory by chasing down a 299-run target in 37.4 overs.

Rohit made his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback after seven years in front of 12,000 spectators who turned up to watch the former India captain in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While Kohli played his first VHT match in 16 years at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru, a venue that did not have spectators, as it lacks the facility to accommodate a crowd.

Ro-Ko Comeback Centuries Video in Poor Quality

Since there was no live broadcast of matches between Mumbai and Sikkim and Delhi and Andhra in Jaipur and Bengaluru, respectively, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to televise those fixtures despite Indian batting stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, featuring in the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Since Kohli and Rohit’s Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback, followed by their centuries, garnered a lot of hype and attention, the BCCI decided to upload two separate videos of the Indian batting stalwarts' performances. The board posted the highlights of their century knocks in their respective matches against Sikkim and Andhra rather than the full video.

However, the quality of the videos posted by the BCCI was poor, with low resolution and unclear visuals, making it difficult to properly watch the century knocks of Kohli and Rohit. Though it can be seen that the two batting stars were in action, the lack of clarity and full detail in the footage failed to capture their brilliant innings.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The BCCI offered only limited live broadcast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, with full telecast and streaming facilities set up at Narendr Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, meaning matches featuring Kohli and Rohit at non‑broadcast venues were not shown live on TV or online.

Fans Furious Over BCCI’s Video Quality

The fans and cricket enthusiasts were already frustrated and angry over the BCCI not arranging the live telecast of matches featuring top stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, forcing them to stay updated on social media. The fury of the fans further increased after the board uploaded a poor video quality of their comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with centuries against Sikkim and Andhra.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed BCCI for using poor quality and low resolution footage, comparing it to 1990s and early 2000s broadcasts, and criticized the board for not utilizing proper cameras despite being the richest cricket body in the world.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return in their second and final match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Gujarat and Uttarakhand, respectively, on Friday, December 26. After finishing the domestic duties with their respective state teams, Kohli and Rohit will return to the national side when Team India takes on New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, starting on January 11.