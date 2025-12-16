India’s wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu hit a record 209 off 125 balls vs Malaysia in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, smashing the fastest Youth ODI double century record. The 17-year-old Mumbai talent is being hailed as a future star of Indian cricket.

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu had a record-breaking outing in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 match against Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16. Abhigyan smashed a record-breaking double century as he single-handedly propelled Team India to a massive total on the board.

After being asked to bat first by the Malaysian skipper, Mohammad Hairil, Team India posted a commanding total of 408/7 in 50 overs on the board. Abhigyan Kundu led the Boys in Blue batting as he played a phenomenal knock of 209 off 125 balls, reaching the double century in just 121 balls. His scintillating innings consisted of 17 fours and 9 sixes, and he batted at an impressive strike rate of 167.20, dominating the Malaysian players throughout.

Apart from Abhigyan, Vedant Trivedi played a crucial knock of 90 off 106 balls, while the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his fine run of form, scoring 50 off 26 balls. Abhigyan, Vedant, and Vaibhav’s contributions powered India to a massive total on the board, putting Malaysia under pressure by setting a 409-run target to chase.

Who is Abhigyan Kundu?

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter caught the attention of the cricketing world with his phenomenal knock in the U19 Asia Cup match against Malaysia. He shattered several records with his 209-run innings, including Ambati Rayudu’s highest individual score by an Indian batter in Youth ODIs, fastest to score a double century in U19 ODIs, and registered the second-highest individual score in Youth ODIs, firmly establishing himself as one of India’s brightest young batting talents.

Abhigyan Kundu hails from Mumbai and represents Mumbai in age-group domestic cricket. Born on April 30, 2008, the 17-year-old began playing cricket at a young age before rising through the junior ranks to India’s U19 side. In 2022, Kundu entered the India Books of Record for accumulating the most by a teenager in U16 cricket, having scored over 24,500 runs.

The Mumbai cricketer was part of the India U19 team that toured England and the Australia Youth ODI and Test series. Kundu had a great outing in the Youth ODI series against Australia U19, amassing 158 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 158 in three matches. His impressive showing led to his selection to the India U19 squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Abhigyan Kundu had a decent start to the U19 Asia Cup 2025, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls against the UAE, followed by 22 off 32 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC Academy in Dubai. before exploding with his record-breaking 209 against Malaysia to announce himself on the big stage.

Abhigyan Kundu’s Double Century Sparks Buzz

Abhigyan Kundan’s sensational performance in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 against Malaysia sparked acclaim from fans and cricket enthusiasts, as they hailed him as a future star of Indian cricket.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Abhigyan Kundu’s record-breaking double century and celebrated his extraordinary talent and potential as India’s next big batting star, alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre.

Meanwhile, Team India is aiming for its third consecutive win in Group A of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 and to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, targeting their first title since 2021 and a record ninth triumph in the tournament.