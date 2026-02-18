Nepal ended their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Scotland, breaking a 12-year drought. Yet, the real star was their passionate fans, whose unwavering support at Wankhede Stadium earned global admiration.

Nepal finished their rather disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 with a seven-wicket win over Scotland in their final Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17.

With a 171-run target set by Scotland, Nepal chased it down in 19.2 overs or four balls to spare in the final over. Dipendra Singh Airee led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 50 off 23 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 217.39. Openers Kushal Bhurtel (43) and Aasif Sheikh (33), and middle-order batter Gulshan Jha (24*) played vital supporting roles to steady the innings and ensure Nepal’s morale‑boosting victory.

Earlier, Sompal Kami-led bowling attack restricted Scotland to 170/7 despite a 71-run knock by opener Michael Jones. Kami registered figures of 3/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. He was supported by Nandan Yadav, who picked up two wickets while conceding 34 runs at an economy rate of 8.50 in his quota of four overs.

Nepal Cricket Fans Dominate Off the Field

Nepal might not have had an ideal campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. They came close to winning their opening match against England before securing a consolation victory in their final match. However, the unwavering spirit and passion of Nepal cricket fans truly stole the show.

Nepal cricket fans had attended every group stage match of the team and cheered for the Rohit Paudel-led side with unmatched energy, waving the national flag, chanting slogans, and creating an electric atmosphere that caught the attention of the cricket world. Despite Nepal failing to qualify for the Super 8 after three successive losses, their fans' support never wavered.

In Nepal’s group stage match against Scotland at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, nearly 19,000 fans attended to witness the match live, creating a sea of red and blue and showing unwavering support that turned the stadium into a festival of Nepalese cricket passion. When Nepal ended their 12-year drought of a T20 World Cup win, fans went berserk.

The fans from Nepal came all the way from Kathmandu, Pokhara, and other cities across the country to Mumbai, travelling hundreds of kilometres to cheer their team and make their presence felt at the international stage. Nepal played all their group stage matches at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and in every match, there was not a single moment when the fans' cheers, chants, and vibrant support for the Rohit Paudel-led side faltered.

In every Nepal match, the Wankhede Stadium looked as if the team was playing on home soil, with fans’ energy inspiring them.

‘Nepal Cricket Indeed Best Fans in the World for a Reason’

Nepal cricket fans’ enthusiasm and passion have garnered more attention compared to the team’s on–field performance. Such was the energy, dedication, and colour they brought to every match, making them one of the most celebrated supporter groups in the T20 World Cup 2026.

When Nepal finally won their first and only match of the tournament, the attention was more on the fans than the players, as their ecstatic reaction and joy were contagious, lighting up the Wankhede Stadium and earning admiration from cricket lovers around the world. The passion of Nepal cricket fans drew massive praise from cricket enthusiasts.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise and adulation for Nepal cricket fans, who travelled all over from their country to Mumbai, calling them ‘best fans in the world’, while applauding their energy, and highlighting how they had made the T20 World Cup 2026 a truly global and unforgettable spectacle.

The Nepal team might not had an ideal tournament, but their fans emerged as the star attraction, stealing the limelight with unparalleled support and enthusiasm and colourful displays with red and blue, turning every match into a celebration of Nepalese cricket.

Why are Nepal Cricket Fans So Enthusiastic?

Just like India and cricketing nations, the sport runs in the blood of Nepalese people, as cricket has started to growly rapid over the past decade, inspiring young talent and fostering a deep-rooted passion and loyalty that extends from players to fans. When Nepal played the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, their fans travelled in large numbers across continents, proudly waving national flags and creating a vibrant atmosphere at the stadiums.

Nepal’s back-to-back participation at the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026 has further boosted the country’s cricketing culture, inspiring greater fan engagement, nurturing young talent, and cementing its reputation for having some of the most passionate supporters in the world.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, nearly 70,000 fans have attended across all four Nepal matches at the Wankhede Stadium, averaging around 17,500 spectators per game, proving that Nepalese cricket fandom is the most fervent and devoted in the world. Nepal cricket fans have their global aspirations of witnessing the team gaining ‘Test’ status, and this hunger is reflected in their slogans, “If ICC schedules a match for Nepal on the Moon, Nepalese fans will be there.”

Additionally, the emergence of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), which was introduced in 2024, has pivotal role in bringing the interest and enthusiasm of young cricket fans, providing the platform for local talents, fostering a competitive environment, and further strengthening the bond between the team and its passionate supporters.