Ahead of his last match in Test cricket against Bangladesh, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews announced his plans to retire from white ball cricket. The veteran Sri Lankan cricketer will bid adieu to his illustrious Test career after playing the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at Galle, where he made his debut in red-ball cricket.

In May, Mathews took to his social media handles to announce his retirement from the longest format of the game, stating that it was time to pass on the mantle to a younger player, who would carry the team forward and contribute to the future of Sri Lanka’s Test cricket.

The 38-year-old had chosen Galle as the venue to bid farewell to his Test career as he played his first and 100th match at the iconic stadium, making it a fitting stage for his final red-ball appearance.

Mathews to sign off from white-ball cricket after T20 World Cup 2026

As Angelo Mathews stepped onto the field for the farewell match of his Test career, the veteran Sri Lankan cricketer announced his plans to retire from his white-ball career.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Mathews stated that he would be working hard on his fitness to give himself a shot at featuring in next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and retire from the marquee event.

"There are six more months until the next T20 World Cup, and I'll give it a try depending on what my body tells me. I hope to retire from white-ball cricket at that World Cup,” the 38-year-old said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“If we can win another World Cup, I'll try to contribute toward that. So I'll do everything I can to improve my fitness and skills over the next six months,” he added.

Angelo Mathews was part of the Sri Lanka team that won the T20 World Cup in 2014, defeating India in the final in Bangladesh. His last appearance in a T20I was in the T20 World Cup last year, when Sri Lanka faced the Netherlands in the group stage of the tournament.

In his T20I career, Angelo Mathews has amassed 1416 runs, including six fifties, at an average of 27.76 and picked 45 wickets at an average of 30.86 and an economy rate of 7.14 in 90 matches.

Angelo Mathews on his reason for retiring from Tests

Speaking about his Test retirement, Angelo Mathews stated that he wanted to give an opportunity to his replacement in the second Test, as Sri Lanka’s next red-ball assignment is next year against the West Indies.

“The main reason is that we don't have many games coming up. After this, our next Test assignment is a year away. That's a very long time.” Mathews said.

“I thought it's best to give an opportunity to the one replacing me in the second Test match because he's not going to get another chance till next year. And in a year, you never know what could happen. So I thought I'll play one game and then step aside to let the other guy have his opportunity," he added.

Angelo Mathews is one of the finest Test cricketers Sri Lanka has produced. Mathews is the third-leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in Tests, amassing 8167 runs, including 16 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 44.62 in 118 matches. With the ball, he picked 33 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 54.48 and an economy rate of 2.17 in 118 matches.

Mathews will hope to retire from his Test career on a high with a memorable performance at Galle, the venue that marked both the beginning and end of his red-ball journey.