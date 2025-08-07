Sanju Samson’s potential exit from RR has stirred speculation. While CSK and KKR showed interest, RR refused to trade him. However, reports now claim Samson wants out, complicating matters due to his existing contract and IPL’s trade rules.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been in the news of late, not for his performance, but for the trade talks suggesting his potential exit from the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Following the conclusion of the Rajasthan Royals’ campaign in the IPL 2025, there have been speculations and rumours surrounding Samson’s possible move to the Chennai Super Kings. Reportedly, Samson was considered a possible successor to MS Dhoni, whose future in the IPL is uncertain, given his age and fitness. The CSK were reportedly looking to trade a few players to rope in Kerala wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the next IPL season.

In July this year, an official of the Chennai Super Kings stated that the franchise expressed their desire to have Sanju Samson on the squad if he was available for trade by the Rajasthan Royals. Moreover, Kolkata Knight Riders were reportedly chasing a wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the next IPL season.

The Royals not willing to trade Samson

Amid the rumours and speculations of Sanju Samson leaving the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise stated that they are not considering trading the ‘undisputed captain’.

“RR have decided not to trade Samson or any of their players. Samson is very much a part of the Royals set-up and the undisputed captain of the team,” the franchise source told Times of India (TOI)

Sanju Samson was retained for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025, making him one of the most expensive players for the Rajasthan Royals. However, Samson played only nine matches as an abdominal injury sidelined him for the final league matches. The 30-year-old did not lead the side in the first three matches as he had not received clearance from the BCCI medical team to keep the wickets, as he was recovering from a finger injury.

Samson aggregated 285 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 35.62 in nine matches.

Samson wants to leave the Rajasthan Royals

The latest report suggested that Sanju Samson expressed his desire to leave the Rajasthan Royals through the trade option or be released into the auction pool ahead of the Mini IPL Auction.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, there have been serious differences between Samson and the Rajasthan Royals, prompting their skipper to formally request the franchise to trade him or release him into the auction pool.

The report further suggested that members of Samson’s family stated that the wicketkeeper-batter no longer wishes to continue with the franchise. Some of the IPL and current international players indicated that Sanju Samson’s relationship with the Rajasthan Royals has no longer been the same way it used to be.

Can Samson leave Royal on his terms?

There are certain rules when it comes to players leaving the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026. The player cannot take a call on whether to leave the franchise, as the decision solely rests with the team management, in accordance with IPL’s trade and retention policies.

Once a player signed a contract with the franchise, either through retention or auction, he is contractually bound to play for the team for three years. While players can request to trade or release them into the auction pool, the franchise holds the right to retain or negotiate terms.

In Sanju Samson’s case, the situation is complex as the Rajasthan Royals have retained him under the IPL's three-year contract rule. Unless traded or released, Samson is not permitted to unilaterally exit or force a trade, as per IPL's player retention and trading regulations.