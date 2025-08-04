Chris Woakes, despite a shoulder injury, bravely batted left-handed in the 5th Test against India, mirroring Rishabh Pant's courageous effort in the 4th Test. Social media erupted in praise for Woakes's commitment and resilience.

England's Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury on Day 1 of the 5th Test match against India while making a diving effort to prevent a boundary, casting doubt on his ability to come out to bat later in the match if required. However, he came out as the very last batsman when England needed him to prevent a defeat to India drawing parallels to Rishabh Pant, who batted with injury to save the 4th Test match.

Chris Woakes then hobbled out to bat, shockingly taking guard left-handed and with just one hand following a shoulder injury from Day 4. Trying to give Woakes a chance, Gus Atkinson smashed Siraj for a six, but his resistance was short-lived as Siraj breached his defense, bowling him for the final wicket.

Parallels to Pant

Earlier, after play on Day 4, Joe Root affirmed Chris Woakes’s determination to do everything possible to help the team secure victory. “He’s all in. If he has to bat left-handed, he’ll do it. That’s the kind of character he is,” said Root,” Root remarked.

Pant had hobbled to the crease during the fourth Test, batting through obvious pain and showcasing extraordinary bravery. His courageous effort earned admiration from teammates and opponents alike.

Social Media Reaction

Social media hailed Chris Woakes commitment as unreal scenes unfolded at The Oval. Many called Woakes and Pant as warriors that should be acknowledged and wished them a speedy recovery.

