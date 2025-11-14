Mohammed Shami has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 in an all-cash Rs 10 crore deal. With LSG’s fast bowlers injured, Shami’s experience could be crucial for the upcoming season.

In a move that has caught the attention of cricket fans across the country, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reportedly agreed to trade veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The deal is expected to be an all-cash transaction, with LSG paying SRH Rs 10 crore — the same price at which Shami was bought during the IPL 2025 mega auction, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Shami’s Journey: From Gujarat to Hyderabad to Lucknow

Mohammed Shami, 35, remains one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers, though he is still striving to regain his spot in the national team. Despite his remarkable performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he captured 15 wickets in three matches for Bengal, Shami has not been included in India’s home Test series against the West Indies or the ongoing series against South Africa.

SRH had picked Shami for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after he made a significant mark in the powerplay during his stint with Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024. During IPL 2022 and 2023, Shami excelled in the first six overs, taking 28 wickets — far ahead of the next best performers, Trent Boult (20) and Mohammed Siraj (15).

LSG’s Fast-Bowling Woes: Why Shami Is the Solution

The move to LSG comes amid injury challenges for the franchise. Fast bowlers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan are all undergoing rehabilitation for various injuries. With these key players unavailable, LSG will likely lean on Shami’s experience to strengthen their pace attack.

Shami’s ability to bowl under pressure in the powerplay and deliver consistent breakthroughs could prove invaluable for a team looking to maintain momentum in crucial matches.

Mini Auction 2026: Franchises Gear Up

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year the event will be held overseas. Unlike the mega auctions, this edition will be a mini auction completed in a single day.

Franchises are required to submit their lists of retained and released players from their 2025 squads by 3 pm IST on November 15, ensuring teams finalize strategies ahead of the auction frenzy.