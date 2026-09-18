Ajit Agarkar’s future as BCCI chief selector is uncertain as his tenure ends in October, and he has reportedly asked the board to find alternatives. Following the AGM, former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has emerged as a potential replacement.

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s future at the helm of the senior men’s selection committee has been thrown into uncertainty following the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, September 18.

Agarkar has been serving as the head of the selection committee since July 2023, and his current tenure is set to expire in October this year. Ahead of the BCCI’s AGM in Mumbai, the former India pacer’s future has become a major talking point in Indian cricket's power corridors.

In the review meeting in September, Ajit Agarkar didn’t attend as he was out of station and could not join the meeting virtually due to connectivity issues, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later clarifying that no discussion took place over changes to the selection committee or Agarkar’s future.

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Agarkar Asks Board to Look for Alternatives

As Ajit Agarkar’s future as BCCI chief selector has become a major point of discussion, the former India pacer, whose tenure has witnessed significant transitions including India's T20 World Cup triumph and leadership changes, has reportedly written to the board members about his decision to step down.

According to the report by the Hindustan Times, a BCCI official stated that Agarkar wrote an email asking the board to look for alternatives once his term comes to an end in October this year.

“In his communication, Agarkar has cited his previous discussions with the board in February, when he had first alerted top decision-makers to look for alternatives at the end of his current term,” a BCCI official told the HT.

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Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the BCCI vice-president stated that the office-bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the selectors, with the board set to decide on the matter at a later stage.

Ajit Agarkar’s future as the BCCI chief selector became uncertain following the Rohit Sharma episode, with questions surrounding the veteran batter’s ODI future adding to the scrutiny on the selection committee ahead of India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

‘15 Days to Go’

Further speaking on Ajit Agarkar’s future as the BCCI chief selector, secretary Devajit Saikia stated that his tenure still has 15 days left, adding that the board will take a decision at the appropriate time.

“We still have 15 days to go, a long time in the world of cricket. We will make a decision at the appropriate time,” Saikia told the reporters.

Meanwhile, speculation has emerged that former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel could likely succeed Ajit Agarkar as the next chief selector. It was reported that Parthiv has emerged as the strong frontrunner to take over the top role if extension talks between the incumbent and the board fall through.

Parthiv Patel, who played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is, could become the senior-most member of the current selection committee in terms of Test experience if appointed as the chief selector, ahead of Shiv Sunder Das, who has represented India in 23 Tests.

Also Read: Decision on Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector in 15 days: BCCI