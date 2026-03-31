On his IPL debut, Cooper Connolly smashed a match-winning, unbeaten 72 off 44 balls for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans. Guiding PBKS through a middle-order collapse, he helped chase 163 with five balls to spare, earning Player of the Match and widespread praise for his composure and finishing skills.

Punjab Kings’ batter Cooper Connolly couldn’t have asked for a better start to his IPL debut than a match-winning performance against the Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday, March 31.

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PBKS kicked off their quest for the maiden IPL triumph with a three-wicket win over GT in Mullanpur. With a 163-run target, Punjab Kings chased it down with five balls to spare in the final over. Cooper Connolly led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 72 off 44 balls, including 5 sixes and as many fours, at an impressive strike rate of 163.64.

Apart from Connolly, the opener Prabhsimran Singh contributed with an innings of 37 off 24 balls, including four sixes and a four, followed by skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 18 off 11 balls, helping PBKS cross the finish line and secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: IPL: Connolly's 72* helps PBKS survive Prasidh scare, beat GT by 3 wkts

Connolly Stands Tall Amid Collapse

Cooper Connolly’s impressive performance in his IPL debut stole the spotlight at the New Chandigarh Stadium. The INR 3 crore acquisition by the Punjab Kings showcased his temperament and finishing skills under pressure. Walking in to bat after Priyansh Arya’s early dismissal at 7/1, Connolly joined Prabhsimran at the crease.

The Australian batter formed a crucial 76-run stand for the second wicket with Prabhsimran Singh until the latter’s dismissal at 83/2. Thereafter, he was joined by Shreyas Iyer, who had a short stay at the crease before he was dismissed at 110/3. However, the PBKS’ run chase hit a roadblock due to a collapse, as they reduced from 110/3 to 118/6, losing three quick wickets for just 8 runs.

Despite the minor collapse, Cooper Connolly was unfazed and stitched a brief but crucial 26-run stand for the seventh wicket with Marco Jansen (9) before the latter’s dismissal at 144/7. Thereafter, Connolly was joined by Xavier Bartlett at the crease to wrap up PBKS’ run chase without any further batting collapse.

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Cooper Connolly formed a match-winning 28-run partnership with Bartlett to take the team past the finishing line. When Punjab Kings needed just two runs off 6 balls to win, Connolly hit a winning four, completing his sensational performance with the bat, which eventually pulled off the victory for the side.

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Connolly’s performance not only earned him the player of the match award but also stole the spotlight in his IPL debut, highlighting his composure and finishing ability under pressure.

‘Cooper Connolly Delivered a Masterclass’

Cooper Connolly’s impressive match-winning performance in his IPL debut match against the Gujarat Titans earned him widespread praise and recognition, as fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), shared their admiration for his composure and temperament under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the Australian batters as a ‘hero’ for the Punjab Kings for his composed innings and his ability to guide PBKS through a middle-order collapse, with many calling him a long-term No.3 potential for Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Others credited PBKS’ management, especially skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, for backing Connolly at No. 3 despite his limited IPL experience, calling it a masterstroke that paid off immediately.

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Cooper Connolly doesn’t have an impressive record in T20Is, scoring just 28 runs at an average of 4.6 and a strike rate of 93.33 in 11 matches. However, Connolly’s overall T20 tally looks good, amassing 942 runs, including 5 centuries, at an average of 26.91 and a strike rate of 134.57 in 53 matches.

Also Read: PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler’s 38 off 33 Balls Sparks Debate on His T20 Form