Following a 2-1 ODI series victory, Team India is set to face the West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting October 6. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian squad will compete across five venues, with matches beginning at 7:00 PM IST. Fans can catch all the live action on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Team India and the West Indies will lock horns in the upcoming T20I series, starting on Tuesday, October 6. The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, clinched the ODI series 2-1 over the Caribbean side, led by Shai Hope.

After winning two consecutive matches and sealing the series, Team India succumbed to defeat at the hands of West Indies in the third and final ODI, losing by five wickets after failing to defend a 351-run total in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, October 3.

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After the conclusion of the ODI series, the focus will shift towards the T20I series, where Shreyas Iyer-led Team India, which recently defended the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, will face Shai Hope’s West Indies in an exciting five-match contest starting on Tuesday, October 6.

Also Read: Amir Jangoo joins West Indies T20I squad as cover for injured Andrew

Schedule and Venues

India and West Indies will play their opening T20I match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, followed by the subsequent encounters moving across Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

1st T20I: India vs West Indies - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

2nd T20I: India vs West Indies - JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

3rd T20I: India vs West Indies - Holkar Stadium, Indore

4th T20I: India vs West Indies- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

5th T20I: India vs West Indies - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Timings for IND vs WI T20Is

Unlike the recently concluded ODI series, where all three matches started at 2 pm, the upcoming T20I series will begin in the evening, given that the format is tailored for prime-time entertainment.

All five matches across five venues in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will kick off at 7 pm, with the toss taking place half an hour prior at 6:30 pm. Though the T20I matches in India often take place at 7:30 pm, this series will kick off promptly at 7:00 PM IST to accommodate prime-time broadcast slots.

The evening matches for T20I apparently enable smooth viewer transitions and maximize prime-time television viewership across the country, ensuring fans can catch all the action live right after standard working hours.

The Squads for IND vs WI

India squad will have players who featured in the recent Asian Games 2026, except Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the T20I series as part of his workload management ahead of major assignments. Naman Dir, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are part of the squad.

West Indies, on the other hand, have the likes of Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Rutherford, and Shimron Hetmyer, who will look to bounce back strongly in the five-match T20I series after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the preceding ODI series.

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India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

Also Read: Gavaskar on Rohit's 92: Wants more ODI hundreds than his age

IND vs WI T20Is Live Streaming

All five T20I matches between India and West Indies will be live telecast on Star Sports Network, as they have acquired the rights to broadcast India’s bilateral matches across India.

The fans and cricket enthusiasts can also watch the live stream of the matches on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, offering seamless digital viewing across mobile phones, smart TVs, and web browsers.