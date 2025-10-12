Kuldeep Yadav made history with a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against West Indies, becoming the fastest left-arm wrist spinner to take 5 five-fors in Tests. India bowled out WI for 248 and enforced a follow-on, staying in control.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav scripted history with a brilliant five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the second Test match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yadav has become the fastest left-arm wrist spinner to claim 5 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, achieving this feat in just 15 Tests and equalling Johnny Wardle's record of 5 five-wicket hauls, although Wardle took 28 Tests to reach the milestone.

Yadav led a clinical bowling performance to pick 5-82, his fifth five-wicket haul in the format, as India bowled out the West Indies for 248 in 81.5 overs in the first innings on Day 3.

Kuldeep Yadav second-highest wicket-taker in West Indies Tests

Yadav is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing West Indies series, with nine scalps to his name, averaging 20.33 with a five-wicket haul to his credit.

Yadav's Test career includes 15 matches, with 65 wickets at an average of 21.09 and an economy rate of 3.55.

Team India on Top before enforcing follow-on on West Indies

Coming to the match, John Campbell and Shai Hope, with their half-centuries, staged a commendable fightback for the West Indies as they trailed by 97 runs after being forced into a follow-on by India during the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. WI was bundled out for 248 runs in their first innings after India had declared their first innings at 518/5.

At the Tea on Day 3, the Roston Chase-led side was 35/2 in 14.3 overs during their second innings, with John Campbell (18*) unbeaten on the crease.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10). (ANI)

