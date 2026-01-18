New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell dominated the ODI series vs India, scoring his 9th century in the final match. With 352 runs, two tons and a fifty, fans compare him to Travis Head. His form puts him on the verge of becoming the world’s No. 1 ODI batter.

New Zealand middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell delivered yet another masterclass performance in the third and final ODI of the series against Team India at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, January 18.

Putting into bat first by India skipper Shubman Gill, New Zealand were left in a position of reeling, collapsing to 58/3 in 12.1 overs. However, the visitors’ batting was revived by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (106), who shared a crucial 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket, taking the Kiwis past the 250-run mark while putting back the pressure on Indian bowlers, who struggled to contain the flow of runs.

However, Daryl Mitchell stole the spotlight with his consistent performance on Indian soil and continued his purple patch by scoring yet another ODI century against Team India, his overall ninth ODI ton, using a mix of controlled aggression and smart batting to lift New Zealand from early trouble and anchor a massive total on the board.

Daryl Mitchell’s Unreal Consistency in ODI Series vs India

Daryl Mitchell has had a remarkable tour of India in the ongoing ODI series, as his consistent performance became one of the talking points of the series, with three consecutive 50+ scores, including two centuries, highlighting his ability to adapt to his conditions, read the game brilliantly, and repeatedly dominate India’s bowling attack.

In the series opener at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Mitchell played a brilliant knock of 84 off 71 balls to guide New Zealand to 300/8, but his effort went in vain as Team India chased down the 301-run target in 49 overs. However, the 34-year-old made a strong comeback with an unbeaten 131-run knock to chase down the 286-run target in the second ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, helping the Kiwis level the series 1-1.

The veteran New Zealand batter carried on his momentum into the series finale in Indore, where he played a brilliant knock of 137 off 131 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 104.58. Daryl Mitchell’s stay at the crease and his partnership with Glenn Phillips were posing a serious threat to India’s bowling attack, as the duo dominated proceedings with clinical shot selection and relentless intent, and kept New Zealand in complete control of the innings.

In the three-match ODI series against Team India, Daryl Mitchell has amassed 352 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 176.00. The New Zealand middle-order batter has already been the backbone of the Kiwis’ batting in the series, consistently anchoring innings and turning challenging situations into match-defining performances.

‘The New ,Travis Head, for India’

Daryl Mitchell’s remarkable consistency in the ODI series against Team India has left the fans in awe, as the New Zealand middle-order batter’s performance has become a serious threat to India’s bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with amazement and admiration, with fans comparing him to Australia batter Travis Head, lauding his ability to dominate India’s bowling and stay calm under pressure. Many called New Zealand middle order batter more ‘dangerous’ than Travis Head, while praising his ‘unstoppable’ run of form in the series.

Daryl Mitchell has a great ODI record against Team India on Indian soil, amassing 650 runs, including 4 centuries and a fifty, at an impressive average of 92.85 and a strike rate of 106.38 in 8 matches. Overall in his ODI career, New Zealand batter has aggregated 2690 runs, including nine centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 58.47 in 59 matches.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell is set to dethrone Virat Kohli from the top spot of the ODI rankings as his phenomenal run of form in India, including three consecutive 50+ scores in the series, has put him on the brink of becoming the world’s No. 1 ODI batter.