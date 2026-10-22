India chased down 226 to beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 1st T20I, taking a 1-0 series lead. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir starred with the bat, with Dhir delivering a late blinder after a middle-order collapse.

Team India pulled off a massive four-wicket win against New Zealand in the first T20 match at Christchurch. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and a late fireworks show from Naman Dhir made this crazy chase possible. India now holds a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

Team India gets a flying start

India had a mountain to climb with a 226-run target at the Hagley Oval. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave the team exactly what they needed. India crossed the 50-run mark in just 3.3 overs. The duo went all out in the powerplay and put up a solid 93-run stand in 5.5 overs.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 29 runs off 12 balls, hitting two boundaries and three sixes, before getting out to Bracewell. Sanju Samson kept the momentum going at the other end. He played a brilliant knock, scoring 67 runs off just 33 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Middle-Order Collapse Before Naman Dhir's Match-Winning Knock

Fans thought India would cruise to the target while Sanju was at the crease. The team suddenly lost the plot after his wicket fell. India lost three quick wickets for just seven runs. Tilak Varma came in at number three but managed only six runs. In-form batter Ishan Kishan had a rough day and got out for a single run.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir then stepped up to rescue the innings. The duo stitched together a crucial 43-run partnership. Shreyas Iyer scored a steady 42 off 28 balls before getting out. Naman Dhir then took charge and finished the game in style. He smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes. India wrapped up the match with two balls to spare.

Glenn Phillips' Blinder Powers New Zealand Past 200

New Zealand batted first after losing the toss and started cautiously. Tim Seifert scored 24 off 17 balls before Mayank Yadav took his wicket. Opener Finn Allen played a solid hand, scoring 45 runs off 24 balls. Daryl Mitchell added 28 runs before falling to Arshdeep Singh.

Wickets kept falling at one end, but Glenn Phillips played a monster innings at the other. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes, to push the team total past the 200-run mark. Bevon Jacobs also chipped in with a quick 31 off 16 balls at the end.

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his comeback to the national team after four long years but had a tough outing. He went wicketless and gave away 49 runs in his four overs.