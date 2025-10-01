India A skipper Shreyas Iyer returned in style with a 75-ball century, scoring 110 off 83 in the 1st unofficial ODI against Australia A. His knock powered India A to 413/6, thrilling fans and sparking debate over his selection for the Australia tour.

India A captain Shreyas Iyer has made a strong statement ahead of the Men in Blue’s white-ball tour of Australia, as he put up a blistering performance in the first unofficial ODI against Australia A at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday, October 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shreyas had his first outing since his decision to step away from red-ball cricket for a period of six months after he withdrew from the India A squad ahead of the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Iyer cited back stiffness and fatigue following a surgery in the UK as the reason for his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket, prioritizing his recovery before returning to the longer format of the game.

However, Shreyas Iyer continues to play white-ball cricket as he was named as captain of India A for the ongoing three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer returns with blazing form

Shreyas Iyer has returned to competitive cricket with a blistering performance in the first unofficial ODI against Australia A. Iyer walked in to bat at 135/1 after Prabhsimran Singh’s (56) dismissal and joined opener Priyansh Arya at the crease. The pair was hoping for a solid partnership before Arya was dismissed for 101 at 175/2.

India A captain was joined by Riyan Parag at the crease. The duo gave the Australia A bowlers a frustrating time, as they were building a steady partnership, forming a 132-run stand for the third wicket until Parag was dismissed for 67 at 307/5. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer took charge of India A's innings. The 30-year-old completed his half-century in 50 balls before shifting his gear to notch up a century in just 75 balls.

Shreyas was taking down the Australia bowling attack as he completed another half-century in just 25 balls, peppering the boundaries with 11 fours and 4 sixes on his way to a blistering 75-ball century.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 110 off 83 before his stay at the crease ended by Liam Scott at 380/6. His dismissal, however, did little to dent India A’s innings, as his century had already laid the platform for a commanding total against Australia A.

Fans ecstatic over Shreyas Iyer’s blistering performance

Shreyas Iyer’s blistering performance before the India white-ball tour of Australia has left fans buzzing with excitement, hailing his return to form as a timely boost for Team India’s middle-order ahead of a high-profile series. Iyer’s last international appearance was in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was India’s highest run-getter.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the netizens demanded his inclusion in the India squad for the ODI series after he was snubbed from the Asia Cup 2025. While others believe that Iyer’s return with a century knock has reignited the selection debate ahead of the Australia tour.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 413/6 and set a mammoth 414-run target for Australia to chase. Ayush Badoni’s crucial unbeaten knock of 50 off 27 balls took the team past the 400-run mark and provided the perfect finishing flourish to an already dominant batting display.