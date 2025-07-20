Suresh Raina backs India for a strong comeback in the England Test series despite the narrow Lord's loss. He praises Gill, Pant, and Rahul for their batting and believes the team has the grit to win the remaining two Tests and script history.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Team India to script a historic comeback and win the ongoing Test series in England, despite their narrow loss at Lord's in the third Test. Raina said the current side has the "desire, perseverance, and determination" to turn the series around.

The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs, despite a fighting effort by the tailenders and Ravindra Jadeja while chasing 193. Though the scoreline favours England, India has dominated much of the series, especially with the bat.

Raina highlights India's dominance with the bat

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, “India won, then India lost, then won, then lost (talking about sessions during the Test series). But Shubman Gill as a player has done well. He has scored runs. Washington Sundar has done well. Jasprit Bumrah, I think his bowling was outstanding.”

"Then we saw how KL Rahul batted, offered some solidity as an opener, and got good support from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then Rishabh Pant, he has batted so differently and his wicketkeeping has been great," he added.

Backs India to win the Test series

Throwing his support behind the young, Gill-led Indian team, Raina said he believes the side can win the remaining two Tests and clinch the series 3-2.

"They will do it. They have that sense of desire, perseverance, and determination. Gill will make his mark as a batter and as a captain. I think he has done really well," he concluded.

India's performance with bat and ball in the England Test series

So far, Gill is the leading run-getter in the series with 607 runs in six innings at an average of 101.16, with three centuries and best score of 269. He has got fine support from Pant (425 runs in six innings with two centuries and two fifties), KL (375 runs in six innings with two centuries and a fifty), Ravindra Jadeja (327 runs in six innings with four fifties), and Jaiswal (233 runs in six innings with a century and fifty each).

Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj (13 wickets at an average of 32.00 with a six-wicket haul) and Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets at an average with two five-wicket hauls) have been the top wicket-takers.