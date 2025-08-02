Akash Deep, sent as night watchman, smashed a gritty maiden Test fifty in the Oval Test against England, joining an elite list with a ten-fer and a 50 on an England tour. His stand with Jaiswal put India in command.

Akash Deep, walking as a night watchman in the third session of the fifth and final Test on Day 2 of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England on Friday, made the most of a reprieve and went on to score a gritty half-century.

With his maiden Test 50, Akash Deep joins an elite list along, Hugh Trumble, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Keith Miller, and Richard Hadlee to become the 12th player with a ten-fer during a match and a fifty on an England tour.

Deep, with a first-class average of 11.48 before the Oval Test, is just the fourth Indian to score a men's Test fifty at No.4 in England this century, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing, era-defining win over England at Edgbaston by 336 runs, their first-ever Test win at the venue last month. During the Test match, Akash set a massive record, delivering India's best spell ever in England.

The pacer etched his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep slammed a brilliant 100-run stand for the third wicket in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England on Saturday, at the Oval.

Akash Deep's century stand with Jaiswal put India in a commanding position

This was the 18th hundred partnership in this ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the most in a Test series in this century (since 2000), surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04.

The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours.

Deep is also the first Indian nightwatchman to score 50-plus runs since Amit Mishra (84 runs) against the same opponent at the same venue back in 2011.

Coming to the match, a stellar maiden fifty in Test cricket by night watchman Akash Deep and a 100-plus partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to finish on 189-3, leading by 166 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 in the fifth test against England on Saturday.

The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours. India started Day 3 on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten on the crease, leading by 52 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53, Prasidh Krishna 4/62) vs India: 224 and 189/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85*, Akash Deep 66, Overton 1/47).