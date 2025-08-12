Brian Lara warns of T20 leagues’ impact on WI cricket, urging adaptation to new player motivations. He stresses understanding youth priorities in the franchise era to retain top talent and keep national pride alive in the Caribbean game.

West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara pointed out the growing "commercialisation" of modern-day cricket through an ever-growing T20 league circuit and pointed out that something needs to be done to look after the interests of youngsters and keep them motivated enough to be in the WI cricketing system, as reported by ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

West Indies are "not in the same level-playing field as other playing countries", a conclusion which came out of a two-day emergency meeting in Trinidad of Cricket West Indies (CWI) members along with legends like Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and current head coach Daren Sammy. This meeting was decided on after WI was cleaned up for merely 27 runs, the second-lowest Test score during the third Test against Australia last month.

Brian Lara on WI's revival

The meeting ended with a roadmap of sorts for revival, but "it is a long road, it is not going to happen tomorrow." One of the immediate decisions that Lloyd said, was to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a "special dispensation", some extra money considering the glorious run West Indies enjoyed back in 1970s to early 1990s.

"Hope to see them (ideas discussed in the meeting) come to fruition," Lloyd said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "Sincerely hope this does not come to some damp squib," he added.

Since the West Indies were dismissed for just 27 in the third Kingston Test, they have played 10 white-ball games, losing eight and winning just two.

Lara points out big difference between West Indies and other cricket nations

Lara pointed out since years, WI is not in the "same level-playing field" as compared to other countries".

“Back in the days when skill was the prominent factor, we excelled, we were the best team in the world. But the game has evolved, and technology and analytics, and we now have to see a new way of finding ourselves back to being very competitive.”

"I said not a level-playing field because a lot of the countries are far ahead in these sorts of areas. The skill factor of the game is still there, but not as prominent as it was in the past," he added.

‘Game has now very much become commercialised'

Lara said that the idea of representing WI for 365 days a year might not be the only thing that motivates youngsters, and leagues have entered the fray with big amounts of money.

"It is a long road; it is not going to happen tomorrow. It was not about the 27 runs. If it was 57 or 107, will we be feeling any better? I do not think so. It was the fact that we have got something to address, and for us to get back to the top or be a competitive nation in world cricket, we have got to address these situations and address them shortly, quickly, and hopefully we can reap the benefits in the years to come," he continued.

Lara said that WI cricket is still important in the minds of the youngsters, irrespective of the gender, but motivational factors have changed across decades. While in the 50s and 60s, it was "showing colonisers that they can play cricket and govern themselves, in the 70s and 80s, it was about being "the best in the world", when skipper Lloyd was around.

"Presently, if I can fast forward, the game has now very much become commercialised. The franchise system is definitely in the mind of every young person, and every parent as well. When you see what's happening around the world with the IPL, the American cricket league [MLC], and much else. The motivational factors we have to tap into: what motivates youngsters today? It might not be just representing the West Indies 365 days of the year. It might be playing in an IPL or a BBL, or something else. We have to find out those interests and see where West Indies cricket can still benefit from the youngsters," he added.

Lara on the retirement of Nicholas Pooran

Lara also pointed out the "unfortunate" retirement of young wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran from international cricket at 29 years in favour of leagues. Pooran seems to be following the pattern of legends like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, whose participation in international cricket decreased for the most part after they became stars for numerous T20 franchises, most notably in the IPL.

"Find out why these things are happening and how we can stem that sort of situation, and we get the best players to play for West Indies. Australia, India and England and these countries benefit from wholeheartedness from their players, the passion that they have playing for their country. We have to get that to return to West Indies cricket," he added.

WI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe also said that the challenges are "systematic and the goal now is to identify the challenges at every level of our production pipeline [...] and how to put all of that together. To have a holistic solution and then we will engage all of the stakeholders necessary to help us along the way.”

West Indies Cricket hopes for revival

Bascombe also admitted that WI cricket would “never be able to compete with franchise money.”

"Everybody acknowledges that. So it has to be pride. Pride in the performance and pride in representing the West Indies," he added.

Lloyd also chipped in, saying that while T20 is an "exhibition", Test cricket is an "examination".

"When you are getting offered the type of money that these guys are being offered, there is only one way they will go. It is a lot of money. The point is we have to try and keep the guys that we have, teach them the right things, and hope that our cricket will still be in shape," he concluded.