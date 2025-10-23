Rohit Sharma marked his comeback with a calm half-century in Adelaide, steadying India after Kohli’s rare back-to-back ducks. Fans erupted online as ‘Hitman’ crossed 150 sixes in SENA nations, sparking memes and celebrations across social media.

The familiar roar of Adelaide Oval came alive on Thursday as Rohit Sharma — India’s ‘Hitman’ — announced his return to international cricket with a composed half-century against Australia in the second ODI. After nearly seven months away from the 50-over format, Rohit silenced critics and thrilled fans alike with his trademark effortless strokeplay.

Walking in under early pressure after Xavier Bartlett’s fiery spell saw Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) fall in quick succession, Rohit anchored India’s innings with composure and class. The opener brought up his 59th ODI fifty off 74 balls with a gentle clip off Cooper Connolly to long-on, drawing loud cheers and a standing ovation from the Indian fans in the stands. His celebration was subdued — a simple bat raise and nod — but the emotion behind it was unmistakable.

Kohli’s rare failure shocks fans

In stark contrast, Virat Kohli endured a nightmare return to Adelaide — a venue that has otherwise witnessed some of his finest innings. The star batter fell for a four-ball duck to Bartlett, registering back-to-back ODI ducks for the first time in his illustrious career. The dismissal left fans stunned, especially considering Kohli’s stellar record at the venue, with two centuries in four previous innings.

Partnership with Shreyas steadies the ship

At 15/2, India were in trouble. But Rohit found a dependable ally in Shreyas Iyer, who matched his skipper’s calm with some crisp drives through the off side. The duo rebuilt India’s innings steadily, taking the total to 117/2 at the end of the 27th over. Shreyas remained unbeaten on 43 off 63 balls, while Rohit’s composed 63 (86b 5x4 2x6) showcased both patience and power.

Rohit’s fifty wasn’t just another mark of form — it was historic. With his two towering sixes, he became the first Asian batter to hit 150 sixes in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Only Chris Gayle stands above him among overseas players — a testament to Rohit’s longevity and dominance across conditions.

Fans flood social media with ‘Hitman is back’ memes

Within minutes of his fifty, social media platforms erupted in celebration. Memes, gifs, and fan edits flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, hailing the ‘Hitman’s’ resurgence. One viral post read: “Rohit doesn’t need time to adjust — the pitch needs time to adjust to him.” Another joked, “Kohli ducks, Rohit strikes — balance restored in the universe.”

Cricket fans also pointed out the irony that Rohit’s calm knock came in the very venue where Kohli once scored one of his most famous World Cup centuries.

Australia, who won the toss and chose to bowl, introduced Alex Carey and Xavier Bartlett in place of Josh Philippe and Nathan Ellis. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after a dominant win in Perth, and Rohit’s resurgence may be exactly what India needs to stay alive in Adelaide.

