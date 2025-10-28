Former India coach Ravi Shastri praised opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of the T20I series against Australia, calling him a ‘gun’ and ‘dangerous’ player after his explosive Asia Cup 2025. He’s seen as a key figure in India’s T20 World Cup plans.

Former India head coach turned commentator Ravi Shastri has backed opener Abhishek Sharma to unleash his carnage against Australia bowlers ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series at Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

Abhishek Sharma will return to action following his impressive showing in the Asia Cup 2025, where he emerged as one of the top performers of the tournament. The 23-year-old, who is a product of T20 cricket, was the highest run-getter of the Asia Cup 2025 with 314 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 44.85 in seven matches.

The young left-handed opener provided explosive starts at the top, setting the tone for Team India’s victories in the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue successfully defended their crown by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in Dubai. Though Abhishek Sharma had a rare failure in the final, he was dismissed for 6, his consistent performances throughout the tournament, including three consecutive fifties in the Super 4 stage, further established him as one of the promising T20 talents.

Ahead of the first T20I between Australia and India in Canberra, Ravi Shastri hailed Abhishek Sharma as a ‘gun’ T20 player and stated that his explosive batting can thrill the fans of both sides. Former India head coach added that the southpaw’s stay at the crease can completely change the momentum of the game.

“He’s a gun T20 player. If he’s in for a while, there’s guaranteed entertainment. Irrespective of whether you’re Australian or Indian, you’ll enjoy it,” the former India captain said on Fox Cricket.

“He has the ability to take the game away from you. You don’t want him out there too long because he can create chaos," he added.

Abhishek Sharma is one of the key players for Team India in the upcoming T20I series against Australia, given his fearless approach, ability to adapt to different conditions, and the confidence gained from the stellar outing in the Asia Cup 2025. Though Southpaw is facing Australia for the first time in international cricket, his natural attacking style and fearless mindset could make him a serious threat to the Australian bowling attack.

Further speaking about Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Shastri labelled the southpaw a ‘dangerous’ batter, praising his fearless mindset, ability to go on the attack from ball one, and confidence in his own abilities.

“His preparation, his belief in his own ability, the range of shots that he has, and then the mindset to go out there and back himself from ball one,” Shastri said.

“From the get-go, he’ll go after the bowling. That’s where he can be extremely dangerous, very explosive, and quietly confident about his own ability," he added.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July last year and went on to cement his place as an opener. In his T20I career, Abhishek has amassed 849 runs, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 196.07.

Abhishek Sharma is currently in India’s plans for the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the selectors potentially viewing him as a game-changer and a vital top-order asset capable of delivering explosive starts on big occasions.