Varun Chakravarthy revealed that coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav trusted him to bowl crucial powerplay and death overs in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where India beat Pakistan by five wickets, aided by Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav entrusted him with the pivotal responsibility of bowling crucial overs in the powerplay as well as in the death overs during the Asia Cup 2025.

Chakravarthy bowled exceptionally well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42, with best figures of 2/29.

Speaking on his bowling performance, the mystery spinner said in a video posted by BCCI, "Very glad to be doing this role for Team India, and definitely when Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav told me, they told me that I'll be doing the tougher role, and as in bowling in the powerplay and bowling in the death also."

Chakravarthy lauds batters for pulling off run chase

The India-Pakistan rivalry added another chapter in favour of India, with Tilak Varma's patient 69* propelling them to a five-wicket win over the Men in Green on Sunday in the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

Expressing his views on India's title win, Varun said, "Initial powerplay for us in batting didn't go well, and definitely they did put us under some pressure. They bowled well, and they came up with a plan to bowl slower ones. But the way Tilak and Sanju took off from there, and Dubey carrying on, and the way Rinku came and finished it, it was amazing."

India's middle-order and wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson scored crucial runs in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. The right-hand batter scored an important 24 runs from 21 balls during the Men in Blue's tricky chase of 147 runs against the Men in Green. His knock was laced with two fours and one six.

Samson on his performance in the final

Talking about his innings, Samson said in a video posted by BCCI, "I was a stable guy today. I had to observe all the pressure, I had to just be there, watch the ball and play my game and use all my experience. I think I've been around for a few years now, so I know that I wanted some proper partnership with Tilak. Good right-left combination. I think they were looking for wickets. I thought I'd just play my shots, I'm just looking at the ball, and that really helped."

How did India defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup Final?

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed.

However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets. During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball. Tilak walked away with the 'Player of the Match' honours, and India secured their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth, including ODI editions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)