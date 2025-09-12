Sanju Samson's recent form includes 417 runs in 12 T20Is, with three centuries, and strong performances in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), scoring 368 runs in five innings with a striking 186.80 strike rate.

Bengaluru: With the Asia Cup 2025 underway, all eyes are on Sanju Samson as India’s team management launches what former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has termed “Project Sanju Samson.” Backed firmly by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, Samson has been promised a long rope in the XI, regardless of short-term failures. The Kerala cricketer has been slotted to bat at No 5, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill taking up opening duties. This marks Samson’s first appearance in an ICC or ACC tournament match, despite being part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad last year where he did not get a game. Samson’s inclusion triggered a wave of excitement on social media, as fans expressed delight over his selection. Since the T20I series against Bangladesh, Samson has been given an extended run at the top of the order. In his last 12 matches across series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, he piled up 417 runs at an average of 37.90, including three centuries. Notably, he also became the first Indian batter to register back-to-back centuries in T20 internationals, underlining his credentials for a permanent role.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sanju Samson's Terrific KCL Form

Sanju Samson has looked in fine form for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025, emerging as one of the standout performers of the tournament. Bought for a record Rs 26.80 lakh at the auction, the India wicketkeeper-batter has played a pivotal role for his side. Sanju smashed his maiden KCL century against Kollam Sailors, blasting 121 off 55 balls with 14 fours and seven sixes. He followed it up with another dominant 89 against Thrissur Titans and a fluent 62 against Trivandrum Royals, underlining his consistency in the league. His most recent knock, an explosive 83 from 41 deliveries against Alleppey Ripples, further strengthened his case ahead of India duty.

Across six matches in KCL 2025, Samson has batted in five innings, piling up 368 runs at an average of 73.60 and a blistering strike rate of 186.80, including one century and three half-centuries. He has already cleared the ropes 30 times in the tournament, making a strong statement of intent before joining the Indian squad for the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan Could be Decisive

India’s second fixture in the Asia Cup 2025 brings the high-pressure contest against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, a match where Sanju Samson’s role could prove decisive. He did not bat in the opener against UAE, as India chased down a target of 58 runs comfortably. With Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill expected to open again, Samson is likely to slot in at No. 5, a position that demands adaptability against Pakistan’s potent pace attack. For Samson, who has traditionally excelled in the top order, the middle-order challenge will test both his technique and temperament. His recent purple patch in the Kerala Cricket League has shown his ability to accelerate under pressure, an attribute India will count on if early wickets fall. Moreover, his capability to clear boundaries against spin could be crucial in neutralising Pakistan’s middle-overs control.

Sanju has endured a lean patch in recent international outings. His performances in the T20I series against England earlier this year highlighted the inconsistency that has often plagued his career. Samson managed just 16 off 7 balls on February 2, following up a string of low scores in the same series — 1 off 3 on January 31, 3 off 6 on January 28, and 5 off 7 on January 25. Across four innings, he accumulated only 25 runs, exposing his struggle to convert starts and maintain rhythm against quality bowling attacks. These repeated failures have fuelled the long-standing debate around Samson’s place in the XI. While his natural stroke-making ability is never in question, critics point to lapses in shot selection and his tendency to throw away opportunities. Against Pakistan, it is a chance to prove his mettle and cement his position in the National team.