Australian captain Pat Cummins faces a lumbar stress fracture, casting doubt on his Ashes 2025 participation. Aiming to be fit, he may miss the first Test in Perth but is willing to take rehab risks to be ready for the crucial England series.

Australia captain Pat Cummins broke his silence amid concerns over his back injury ahead of the crucial Ashes 2025 series against England, which will take place in November. Earlier this week, the routine scans revealed a ‘Lumbar Stress Fracture’ on his back, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

The 32-year-old has not played any competitive cricket since the Test series against West Indies, picking just eight wickets in six innings. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, the Australian squad of which was announced by chief selector George Bailey on Tuesday, September 9. There is a possibility of the Australian skipper being unavailable for the ODI series against India.

In all likelihood, Pat Cummins is out of action for the next two months after scans revealed a back stress fracture, as Cricket Australia wanted to ensure that their skipper is fully fit for the Ashes series against England.

Cummins unlikely to play for Perth Opener

Amid the uncertainty over his participation in the Ashes series, Pat Cummins hinted at the possibility of being ruled out of the first Test in Perth, which will take place on November 21. However, Australian skipper is willing to give it all in order to be fit for the Ashes.

"I'm never going to go into a Test match unless you think you can finish the Test match," Cummins told reporters as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"But when you're 18 or 19, you're like, 'Let's make sure this the perfect rehab, whether it takes an extra six months'. Whereas, I'm happy to be a bit like, 'Well, it's an Ashes series, whatever it takes to play it'.

"Then, say, at the end, if you're still not 100 per cent and you need to, then have a bit of a break next year, there's not another Ashes series," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pat Cummins suffered an injury setback during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, sustaining a swollen ankle. However, he played the entire five-match Test series, picking 25 wickets in 10 innings. Due to an ankle injury, Cummins was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, and Australia was led by Steve Smith.

However, Cummins regained fitness in time for the IPL 2025, where he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the side suffered an early exit from the tournament. He also led Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

‘Willing to take a few risks’

Further speaking about his return to action for the Ashes, Pat Cummins expressed his willingness to take ‘risk’ and be aggressive with his rehabilitation in order to remain fit for the crucial Test series against England. Australia's skipper is likely to miss the Sheffield Shield matches to be in good shape ahead of the Ashes series.

"I think you're willing to take a few risks and be a little bit aggressive to try and play as much Tests as you can. At this stage of my career, I feel like I can probably get up to speed a bit quicker than when I was 18 or 19.” Cummins said.

"Back then, you probably feel like you need to play a few Shield games or one-dayers. I'm pretty confident even if I don't get a chance to play a Shield game, I can get up to speed pretty quickly.

"It's (nearly) 12 weeks until the first Test, it feels a long way away, so we've got plenty of time," he added.

Pat Cummins is not only a captain but also one of the crucial pacers in the attack, alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland. In the Ashes, Cummins has a good record, picking 91 wickets, including seven four-wicket hauls and two fifers, at an average of 24.10 and an economy rate of 3.16 in 19 matches.