Jacob Bethell aims to cement England’s No.3 spot after his Ashes recall. His gritty 40 in Melbourne helped seal a win, but the 22-year-old admits he still has “a lot more to do,” despite praise from skipper Ben Stokes.

Jacob Bethell is keen to lock down the number three spot for England but admits he still has “a lot more to do” to make the position his own. The 22-year-old was recalled for the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, replacing the underperforming Ollie Pope, and made an immediate impact.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bethell played a gritty knock of 40 in difficult second-innings conditions, helping England secure a four-wicket victory and their first Test win in Australia since 2011. Following his impressive outing, he is likely to get another opportunity in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney starting Sunday.

“I like three,” Bethell told English media in Melbourne. “You come in when the ball is new, and in some scenarios, the ball’s going all over the shop. But in other scenarios it presents opportunities to score when bowlers are trying to take wicket,s and the field is attacking — there’s loads of gaps.”

‘Just Nail Down any Role in the Team’

Despite his promising performance, Bethell remains grounded. “I’ve still got a lot more to do to call it my position,” he said. “I would like to make the spot my own. I’d like to just nail down any role in the team.”

Bethell made his Test debut against New Zealand in Christchurch a year ago, scoring half-centuries in each of the three Tests during the series after Pope moved down the order to take on wicketkeeping duties. However, his progress was later hampered by injury and Pope’s return to form at number three.

Ben Stokes Hails Bethell for his MCG Knock

While there is no guarantee Bethell will retain his place long-term, England captain Ben Stokes was full of praise after the Melbourne Test. “He got an unplayable delivery in the first innings,” Stokes said after Bethell edged Michael Neser to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. “So to go out there and play the way he did shows a lot about his character and the confidence he has in himself. It’s definitely something for Bethell to build on.”