Indian pacer Akash Deep’s unexpected 66-run innings in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, along with his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-round performance, proved crucial, cementing his place in Indian cricket history.

Indian pacer and nightwatchman Akash Deep reflected on his 66-run innings against England in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, revealing that his goal was to stay at the crease as long as possible to tire the bowlers.

Coming in at number four in a challenging position, Akash Deep scored a career-best 66 off 94 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. His 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal proved decisive, helping India level the five-match series 2-2.

Akash Deep's plan against England

Reflecting on his innings, Akash told ANI, “Nothing was going on. You are a part of the team. If you or the team need something, I think you should do that. That was the best time. I consider myself lucky. Whenever such a situation arises, whenever I play for a team, I feel confident and motivated. I want to do something. That day, I was thinking of doing something. I didn't think I had to score runs; I was just thinking I had to stay here for a long time. If I stay here, they will get tired and it will be easier for the other batters to come.”

Related Articles

"Belief And Pressure Helped Us Win": Akash Deep on India's Oval Test thriller
"Belief And Pressure Helped Us Win": Akash Deep on India's Oval Test thriller
ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Akash Deep's Teammates Laud Him for his Gritty 66 in Oval Decider
ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Akash Deep's Teammates Laud Him for his Gritty 66 in Oval Decider

With this maiden Test fifty, Akash Deep joins an elite group of players, becoming the 12th to achieve a ten-fer in a match and a fifty on an England tour, alongside Hugh Trumble, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Keith Miller, and Richard Hadlee.

Before the Oval Test, Deep's first-class average was just 11.48. He is only the fourth Indian this century to score a Test fifty at No. 4 in England, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. He also became the first Indian nightwatchman to score 50-plus runs since Amit Mishra's 84 against England at the same venue in 2011.

Akash Deep's crucial partnership with Yashasvi Jasiwal

The 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 3 was the 18th century-plus stand in the recently concluded England tour, the most in a Test series this century, surpassing 17 in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Akash Deep also played a pivotal role with the ball in India's historic victory in the second Test at Edgbaston, taking 10 wickets for 187 runs--India's best match figures in England and only the second ten-fer by an Indian in England.

‘Just wanted to bowl in good areas with discipline’

Speaking about his bowling performance, Deep said, “It wasn't that I was thinking too much at that time but I was sure that it was a very important match. We had lost the first match in the series. In that match, we did not even have Jasprit Bumrah in the team. So, as a responsibility, we were thinking that we would do our best in our areas. I didn't plan to scalp five or 10 wickets; rather, I just wanted to bowl in good areas with discipline.”

Deep ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 13 wickets at an average of 36.46, including his historic ten-fer, cementing his place in Indian cricket history.