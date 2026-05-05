CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the first anniversary of the renovated Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun. He launched the state ice hockey team's jersey, a 'Pay and Play' portal, and praised the rink's role in promoting winter sports in India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the first anniversary celebration of the renovated Himadri Ice Rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun on Tuesday. Dhami welcomed the players, sports enthusiasts, and guests and extended his best wishes on the anniversary of the Himadri Ice Rink. He also launched the jersey of the Uttarakhand Ice Hockey Team and unveiled the "Pay and Play" portal.

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Revival of a National Pride

The Chief Minister said that "Himadri," India's only international-standard ice rink, is a matter of pride not just for Uttarakhand but for the entire country, as it provides world-class facilities to athletes. He noted that the rink, established in 2011, initially hosted the South Asian Winter Games, but due to various reasons, it could not be properly maintained and was eventually shut down.

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said that, considering its deteriorated condition, the state government resolved to revive it. With an investment of approximately Rs 8.5 crore, the rink was renovated and reopened on the same day last year, dedicated once again to players and sports lovers. He added that a one-megawatt solar plant has been installed to promote green energy for its operation.

Hub for National and International Sports

The Chief Minister stated that due to collective efforts, the ice rink has once again become a hub for national and international competitions. Over the past year, it has successfully hosted events such as the National Ice Skating Championship, Asian Trophy, National Ice Hockey League, and training camps for women's and junior national teams. Currently, athletes from various states are receiving training in skating and ice hockey here.

Dhami further mentioned that the Indian Ice Hockey Team also held its training camp at this rink. Calling it a proud moment for the state, he said that in August last year, India successfully hosted the "Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy" for the first time, with participation from over 200 athletes representing 11 Asian countries. He also shared that he had the opportunity to witness that historic event.

Promoting Sports Culture Across Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with the growing interest in ice skating and ice hockey, India will emerge as a strong force in winter sports in the coming years, according to a release. He credited initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India Movement, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for promoting a strong sports culture in the country and strengthening India's global presence in sports.

He emphasised that under the Prime Minister's guidance, the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to promote sports culture and support athletes. He added that the successful organisation of the 38th National Games has given Uttarakhand a new identity not only as "Devbhoomi" but also as "Khelbhoomi." Athletes from the state set a new record by winning 103 medals in these games.

Developing World-Class Sports Infrastructure

The Chief Minister stated that the government is making consistent efforts to develop world-class sports infrastructure. As part of this vision, a 'Sports Legacy Plan' will soon be implemented to establish 23 sports academies across eight major cities in the state. Under this plan, around 920 world-class athletes and 1,000 other sportspersons will receive high-level training annually. He also mentioned that work is progressing rapidly on establishing Uttarakhand's first Sports University in Haldwani and a Women's Sports College in Lohaghat.

Incentives and Support for Athletes

A new sports policy has also been implemented to promote sports and support athletes, which includes provisions for government jobs for medal winners at national and international levels. The Chief Minister asked Sports Minister Rekha Arya to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays in schemes and processes related to athletes.

He added that players studying in residential sports colleges are being provided free training along with sports scholarships. Additionally, schemes like the Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister's Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Player Scheme, and Sports Kit Scheme are being implemented to support talented athletes in the state.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said that the state government considers sports as a powerful medium for nation-building and youth empowerment. He reaffirmed the commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state in sports and expressed confidence that the athletes of the state will continue to bring pride at national and international levels through their hard work and talent. (ANI)