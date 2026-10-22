The CISF plans to recruit 450 sportspersons, upgrade training infrastructure, and provide financial incentives to improve its performance and representation at major national and international sporting events.

CISF Boosts Sports Capability With 450 New Recruitments

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to recruit around 450 sportspersons against vacant posts, while amending its recruitment rules to facilitate sports recruitment at the Constable, Head Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector levels, as part of efforts to strengthen its sports teams and improve performance at national and international competitions. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is also expanding sports infrastructure, providing financial incentives to athletes and coaches, and strengthening training facilities to encourage wider participation and improve medal prospects at major sporting events, including the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Police and Fire Games.

"Recruitment rules are being amended to allow sports recruitment at Constable, Head Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector levels. Recruitment of about 450 sportspersons against vacant posts will begin soon," the CISF told ANI.

Infrastructure Development Initiatives

The CISF is developing sports infrastructure across its training establishments to provide better facilities for athletes and encourage participation in a wider range of disciplines. The force said that sports facilities, including an athletics track, have been developed at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad and the Subsidiary Training Centre (SSG) in Greater Noida. "Sports infrastructure is also being developed at the CISF Women Battalion in Nuh in Haryana," said the CISF.

In another major initiative, the force said, "the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing a Regional Sports Centre at the CISF's Rajaditya Cholan Regional Training Centre (RCRTC) in Thakkolam." Officials said the proposed centre is intended to support training in badminton, tennis, fencing and cycling, among other disciplines, and strengthen the force's sports ecosystem. "The initiatives are aimed at improving training standards, providing athletes with better equipment and nutritional support, and creating more opportunities for personnel to excel in competitive sports," said the official.

Performance Milestones and Incentives

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan announced this while meeting with the force's sportspersons who took part in various national and international games this year. Five CISF sportspersons represented India at the 20th Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in 2026. Head Constable Ritu won a gold medal as a member of the Indian women's kabaddi team. The force has also recorded a significant improvement in its performance at the All India Police Sports Clusters. The number of medals won across the five clusters increased from 120 in 2025–26 to 169 in 2026–27. In 2025–26, CISF sportspersons won 47 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze medals. In 2026–27, the tally rose to 64 gold, 46 silver and 59 bronze medals. The number of trophies won by CISF teams also doubled from 10 in 2025–26 to 20 in 2026–27. The trophies in 2025–26 comprised six in men's and four in women's categories, while the 2026–27 tally included 10 trophies each in men's and women's categories.

As part of its efforts to recognise sporting achievements, the CISF distributed cash awards worth approximately Rs 97 lakh to medal-winning sportspersons and coaches for 2025–26. A total of 180 sportspersons and coaches will be awarded the Director General's Disc, while 161 personnel will receive the Director General's Commendation Certificates. Nine unit commanders will also be honoured with DG's Commendation Certificates for their contribution to promoting sports within the force.

Financial Support and Athlete Welfare

The CISF has introduced additional financial incentives to support athletes. A total of 18 sportspersons were granted special increments in 2026 for their achievements, including five for international-level performances and 13 for national-level achievements. To support athletes' nutritional requirements, approximately Rs 2 crore has been paid towards off-season special diet allowances for 2026–27, while payments amounting to around Rs 4 crore for in-season diets are in process. The force has also provided common sports kits worth approximately Rs 76 lakh to all Central Sports Teams. In addition, Rs 71 lakh has been transferred directly to athletes' bank accounts to meet their requirements for personal sports kits.

Through recruitment, infrastructure development, financial incentives and recognition of achievements, the officials said, the CISF is seeking to strengthen its sporting capabilities and improve its representation and results at major national and international events. (ANI)