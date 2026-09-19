The Indian men's team defeated Italy 3-1 in the 46th Chess Olympiad, with key wins from D Gukesh and Nihal Sarin. The women's team also dominated, securing a 3.5-0.5 victory over Greece, maintaining their strong start in the tournament.

Indian Teams Secure Victories in Round 3

The india men's side delivered a 3-1 win over Italy in the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, with the women's team also emerging victorious against Greece in the third round.

At the end of round three, the world champion D Gukesh and Nihal Sarin's wins were at the centre of India's 3-1 win over an all-Grandmaster team from Italy, as per ESPN. The women's team also maintained their dominance at the table with a 3.5-0.5 win over Greece.

Men's Team Performance

At the top of the table, R Praggnanandhaa could not win for the second day running against Lorenzo Lodici, but Nihal and Gukesh's performances ensured India got a win. Nihal prevailed over Francesco Sonis, while Gukesh beat Sabino Brunello. Gukesh, after a few disappointing outings, was back to his elite best against Brunello, dismantling him with black pieces. Arjun Erigaisi survived a few anxious moments, securing a draw for his team.

Women's Team Dominance

In the women's section, Koneru Humpy put on a show for Team India as she beat Stavroula Tsolakidou in a one-sided encounter. The Chess World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh managed a draw against Anastasia Avramidou, and Vantika Agrawal defeated Ekaterini Pavlidou. On the last board, B Savitha Shri made it a hat-trick of wins, defeating Antonia Christodoulaki.

Tournament Outlook

With eight rounds to go in the 11-round tournament, the top teams will clash with each other. For India, the next three rounds will be crucial to determine how far they can go in the tournament. In the 2024 Chess Olympiad, India had secured gold medals in both open and women's sections.

Results Round 3

-Results Round 3 open: India beat Italy (R Praggnanandhaa drew with Lorenzo Lodici; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Luca Moroni Jr.; Nihal Sarin beat Francesco Sonis; D Gukesh beat Sabino Brunello).

Women: India beat Greece (Koneru Humpy beat Stavroula Tsolakidou; Divya Deshmukh drew with Anastasia Avramidou; Vantika Agrawal beat Ekaterini Pavlidou; B Savitha Shri vs Antonia Christodoulaki).