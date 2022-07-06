Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay reaches Gwalior

    The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held in Chennai between July 28 and August 10. Meanwhile, the Torch Relay for the same has reached Gwalior.

    Team Newsable
    Gwalior, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    The 2022 Chess Olympiad is all set to be held in Chennai from July 28, while it would be the 44th edition of the reputed tournament. Currently, the Torch Relay for the prestigious event is happening throughout the country, while on Tuesday, it reached the state of Madhya Pradesh and landed in the city of Gwalior. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was handed the trophy by KS Rathore, who gave it to Ojas Singh, as the latter carried it to the Gwalior fort. Earlier on Tuesday, the torch had travelled to the Jhansi district in MP’s neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

    In a Twitter post by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), it said, “1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- GWALIOR: July 5 Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare @nstomar received the torch from KS Rathore and handed over to Ojas Singh. Young Ojas also took the Torch to Gwalior Fort #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav.”

    ALSO READ: Viswanathan Anand - 'Have long aspired to come into the chess administration'

    As for the Jhansi part, SAI tweeted, “1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- JHANSI: July 5 Rama Niranjan, MLC received the torch at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Jhansi. GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhary takes the Torch forward in Jhansi in presence of @DrSK_AICF President AICF #India4ChessOlympiad.”

    “GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhary @SRC2010 also takes the Torch to Jhansi Fort. Take a look,” added SAI in another tweet. The torch has so far travelled in the cities of Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal and Indore.

    ALSO READ: Norway Chess - Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    The Torch Relay was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it will be travelling to 75 cities for 40 days before terminating at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. More than 200 countries will participate in the Chess Olympiad, while chess Grandmasters will receive the torch at various venues throughout the country.

