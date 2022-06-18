Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viswanathan Anand - 'Have long aspired to come into the chess administration'

    Viswanathan Anand is one of India's most legendary chess Grandmasters and a former world champion. He is now entering chess administration with a purpose on his mind.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    When it comes to chess in India, Viswanathan Anand will be the first name to striker your mind. The former world champion and a grand master, Anand, is seeking to enter the chess administration. Also, he seems to be having a purpose on his mind, as he looks to start his new role, while he aims to make the sport more compelling for the young generation. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has decided to endorse his name for the deputy president's post candidature for the upcoming International Chess Federation (FIDE) election. Here's what he is looking for if he is indeed elected for the same.

    In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Anand noted, "Compared to three or four years back, I have reduced my time as an active chess player. I have long aspired to enter the chess administration, and this opportunity as the deputy president will be a huge learning curve. The game of chess helped me become what I am today. It's time for me to give back. The idea is to encourage more youth to take the sport seriously and make it a profession. I will communicate my ideas and vision once elected to the new panel."

    "The current administration has done some outstanding work to give the game a facelift, especially when every sport was sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I readily agreed to be a part of this panel when I was nominated for the position," added Anand.

    "The [Viswanathan] Anand academy already nurtures many talented youngsters through the fellowship programmes who can make big in the coming years. Besides, the FIDE has many ongoing projects for such talented athletes, especially in India, where there is no talent shortage. If and when I involve myself as an administrator, my main focus would be to guide the top talent who can make India immensely proud," Anand concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

