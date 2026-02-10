Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed delight after meeting Sachin Tendulkar at Delhi airport. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team, fresh off a 29-run win against the USA, prepares to face Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight after meeting the former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, on X, said that he "crossed paths" with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and was delighted to meet him at the Delhi airport. "Crossed paths with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Delhi airport! Delighted to meet him. @sachin_rt," the Andhra Pradesh CM said on his X handle.

T20 World Cup 2026: India's Campaign

The Indian men's cricket team are set to face Namibia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, for their second group-stage fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The defending champions, India, won their first group-stage match against the United States of America (USA) by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

Recap: India vs USA

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue scored 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar played a fantastic, unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries, and rescued India from a precarious position that they found themselves in at 77/6 in 12.4 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side. For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets. (ANI)