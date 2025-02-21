Champions Trophy 2025: Shami opens up about 'difficult 14 months' after 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh

Following his match-winning five wicket haul against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opened up on his comeback to international set-up after more than an year.

Feb 21, 2025

After some white-ball games against England, Shami was visible during the CT campaign opener as he picked figures of 5/53 and completed 200 ODI scalps. This comeback came after a toil in domestic cricket across all formats for Bengal in the Ranji, Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments.

During the post-match press conference, Shami said, "It was very difficult when you make a comeback you start everything afresh. It was a break of 14 months and I was lucky to have domestic matches under my belt to get back."

"It was very difficult 14 months because you have to go through the entire process and it is not easy. In close matches sitting at home you miss being with your team and feel like I wish I was there to contribute," he added.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh top order imploded and was at 35/5, untill a 154 run stand between Towhid Hridoy (100 in 117 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Jaker Ali (68 in 114 balls, with four fours) powered them to a decent 228/10.

In the run chase, India had a fine 69-run opening stand with skipper Rohit (41 in 36 balls, with seven fours) leading the way. India stumbled to 144/4 and from there, Shubman Gill (101* in 129 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul (41* in 47 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the game for India.

Gill won the 'Player of the Match' award.

