Como 1907 defeated Manchester United 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League, with Nico Paz scoring a brace. Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon added goals for Cesc Fabregas' side, while Joshua Zirkzee scored a late consolation for United.

Como 1907 registered a commanding 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, with Argentine midfielder Nico Paz scoring twice to lead the hosts to a memorable win. Cesc Fabregas' side made a flying start, taking the lead in the second minute through Paz, who capitalised on a midfield turnover before firing a left-footed shot into the net. Manchester United attempted to respond, but Como's organised defensive setup restricted the visitors' attacking opportunities and kept them from finding an equaliser before half-time.

Como extended their lead four minutes into the second half when Tasos Douvikas finished a quick attacking move down the right flank in the 49th minute to make it 2-0.

Paz then doubled his personal tally in the 57th minute, producing a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area following a swift counter-attack to put the hosts firmly in control.

Manchester United struggled to contain Como's attacking threat, and the Italian side added a fourth goal in the 75th minute. Jacobo Ramon rose to meet a well-delivered corner and headed the ball into the net, further extending the hosts' advantage. United managed to score a consolation goal in stoppage time through substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who converted a low cross from Amad Diallo in the 90+1st minute. However, the late strike did little to change the outcome as Como secured a comprehensive victory.

Paz was the standout performer of the evening, scoring twice and playing a key role in Como's attacking display. His contribution helped Fabregas' side capitalise on Manchester United's defensive vulnerabilities and maintain control of the contest. The result marked a significant European statement for Como, while Manchester United were left with questions to address after their second consecutive defeat in the Champions League.

Champions League Roundup

In other matches on the day, Real Madrid defeated Leipzig 4-1 to maintain their perfect record in the league phase, while Bayern Munich and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw. Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, and Aston Villa beat Viking 3-1. Club Brugge registered a 3-0 victory against Lens, while LASK edged Sporting CP 3-2. Real Betis claimed a 1-0 win over Feyenoord. (ANI)