Viswanathan Anand says Magnus Carlsen's angry outburst after losing to D Gukesh in Norway Chess 2025 stemmed from frustration at being challenged by a younger rival and hints FIDE will discuss the incident soon.

World number one Magnus Carlsen’s fiery outburst after his stunning loss to D Gukesh in Round 6 of the Norway Chess 2025 tournament recently has sparked wide debate, and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand believes it was rooted in the Norwegian’s frustration at being challenged by a much younger opponent.

Carlsen, who lost from a superior position, slammed his fist on the table, sending pieces flying and shouting “Oh my God” before storming out of the playing area—an incident watched live by millions across the globe, evoking shock and surprise.

Anand, known for his composure and dignity at the board, felt the 34-year-old was desperate to win against the newly crowned Indian world champion.

“But it (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him. Even if all the other games he's kind of going through emotions (here)… But in this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids 'hang on a few years', whatever. But this meant a lot. I think a 2-0 (win against Gukesh) here, he would have been very, very happy,” Anand was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The dramatic reaction may have also been fuelled by the nature of the defeat, Anand added.

"Against any opponent on earth, he would have hated losing such a good position. I mean to miss that the knight comes back. I felt exactly the same way when I blew my game against Magnus three years ago in 2022 in Norway," he recalled.

FIDE Could Review Carlsen's Outburst

As FIDE’s deputy president, Anand acknowledged the possibility of an official review of the incident.

“Certainly, the game meant a lot to him and he came close and he slipped, but it could also be fatigue. It could be this new time control (in Norway Chess). Here we have this thing where we have Classical chess and then we have a sudden-death Armageddon tie-break (after every game in the event of a draw)…,” Anand noted.

The chess legend also said such outbursts, while rare, are not completely unheard of in the elite circuit.

“Yes, (I've seen) enough anger. All this has been around for a while, people screaming and cursing. I think it was in Delhi (2000 World Championship), where after his game with (Estonia's) Jaan Ehlvest, (Vassily) Ivanchuk threw a chair across. So, the only difference is the camera, not the incident,” Anand said.

He further suggested that Carlsen may have taken the encounter more personally than usual.

“And, the other thing I would say is that this (game between Gukesh and Carlsen) was very intense. I mean, maybe Magnus isn't that excited about classical chess, but he's certainly taken on Gukesh (in the format). Or if not Gukesh personally… the person who is now the world champion… showing that he (Carlsen) can fight youngsters. I mean, a lot of stuff (was) probably going on in his head, and it came out. So, those two games (against Gukesh), he took very, very intensely and seriously. And that's kind of partially what brought it (frustration) on."

While not condoning such behaviour, Anand expressed some understanding of emotional flare-ups under intense pressure.

"I mean, it's not that common… Well, you kind of see fragments every day. There was somebody who could barely bear to look at (the chessboard), because he blundered, mostly angry with himself… you're so suicidal, briefly… that you spoiled something that you had done so well."

Asked whether soft warnings or codes of conduct should be introduced for such behaviour, Anand hinted that the topic could be up for discussion soon.

"Laws means definitions. It gets tricky. I guess it will come up (in FIDE discussions), I think. But, you know, on the other hand, if you take someone like (American GM) Hikaru (Nakamura), he says, 'let's have more of it' (Carlsen incident). It gets attention. So, we'll have to balance these things out. But certainly, I think it will be discussed very soon," he said.

Chess in the Olympics?

On a different note, Anand also spoke about the long-standing ambition to include chess in the Olympic programme. He said FIDE is actively engaging with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to explore possibilities.

"Yes, I very much hope so. I don't know if, at some point, the IOC decides various forms of engagement, either through esports or through the regular games and something. But we are trying very hard in that area," Anand said.