Viktor Gyokeres’ struggles against Sporting Lisbon raise doubts about his role in Arsenal’s crucial clash with Manchester City. Arteta must decide whether to persist with him or turn to Kai Havertz up front.

Arsenal’s removal of Viktor Gyokeres in the Champions League quarter‑final after 56 minutes highlighted growing concerns about his form. The striker, once prolific at Sporting CP, has struggled to make an impact in north London.

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Arteta’s decision could be seen as either saving Gyokeres for Manchester City or preparing Kai Havertz to start instead. Many supporters believe the latter is more likely, given Viktor Gyokeres’ ineffective performances in recent weeks.

Facing his former club, Gyokeres failed to deliver. Across both legs, he managed only one shot per game and minimal touches, far from the threat he posed in Lisbon where he scored 97 goals in 102 matches. His inability to link effectively with Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, or Eberechi Eze left Arsenal’s attack disjointed.

Tactical Weaknesses Exposed

Viktor Gyokeres struggles when asked to hold up play with his back to goal. Long passes into him rarely stick, limiting Arsenal’s ability to bypass high presses. This flaw was evident in defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, where opponents exploited his lack of presence as a target man.

Mikel Arteta may prefer Havertz, who offers a stronger aerial and physical option, especially with David Raya’s distribution from the back.

Better As A Substitute

Viktor Gyokeres has often looked more effective when introduced later in matches. His pace and direct running suit stretched defenses, making him a stronger “finisher” than starter. Yet Arsenal invested £64m in him last summer, and patience has worn thin as the season reaches its decisive stage.

With the Premier League title race on the line, Mikel Arteta must decide whether Viktor Gyokeres can be trusted from the start against Manchester City.