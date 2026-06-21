CBF President Samir Xaud is accused of using federation funds for personal travel for several women, including trips to New York and Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation has strongly denied the allegations, stating all expenses are institutional.

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Samir Xaud has come under intense scrutiny following reports alleging that federation funds were used to finance travel and accommodation for women with whom he allegedly had personal relationships, claims which the governing body has strongly denied.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Brazilian media outlet Portal Leo Dias, Xaud allegedly used CBF resources to fly fitness entrepreneur Camila Cristina Andrade to New York ahead of the FIFA World Cup and arranged accommodation for her at the Hyatt Regency Grand Central in Manhattan, as reported by the New York Post. The report alleged that Andrade stayed at the hotel for eight days on a reservation made under Xaud's name, with the stay costing approximately USD 11,500. Photos published by the outlet purportedly showed Xaud and Andrade dining together at Harry Cipriani in New York on June 3 before leaving in a vehicle allegedly rented by the federation.

According to the New York Post, Portal Leo Dias further reported that Xaud later returned to Brazil to attend the national women's team's match against the United States on June 8 before travelling to Mexico City, where he reunited with his wife, Natalia Xaud, during activities surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.

Further Allegations Surface

The allegations extend beyond the New York trip. The outlet also reported that Xaud used federation funds to send model and influencer Tamares Fernandes Barcellos to Qatar for a FIFA Intercontinental World Cup match in December 2025. According to the report, the trip included a business-class flight and accommodation at the Ritz-Carlton Doha, with documents allegedly showing the federation paid nearly USD 3,400 for the hotel stay. According to the New York Post, the report further claimed that since assuming office, Xaud has used federation resources to cover travel expenses for family members, friends and other women attending sporting events outside Brazil.

CBF Denies Allegations

The CBF rejected the allegations and defended its financial practices in a statement issued to Radio Itatiaia. "The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) rejects the information regarding the alleged misuse of the entity's funds published today by the Leo Dias portal," the statement said. "Expenses incurred by the entity are exclusively linked to the CBF's institutional activities, and personal expenses of its directors are covered by themselves. The current CBF administration is based on the pillars of transparency, administrative responsibility, and a commitment to integrity. The CBF reiterates that it remains available for any further clarification," the statement further said.

Controversy Aftermath

According to reports cited by Infobae, Xaud paid the New York hotel charges himself after being contacted by Portal Leo Dias regarding the allegations. The controversy reportedly prompted Xaud to temporarily step away from Brazil's training base in New Jersey during preparations for the team's match against Haiti in Philadelphia. However, he later attended Brazil's 3-0 victory and was seen in a luxury suite alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and several Brazilian football legends.

Neither Xaud, his wife, Barcellos, nor the CBF responded to requests for comment from multiple media outlets. Andrade could also not be reached for comment, according to reports. (ANI)