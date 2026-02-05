Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and World Boxing Cup champion Hitesh Gulia led India's dominant performance on Day 2 of the BOXAM Elite International 2026, both securing 5:0 wins. The Indian contingent stacked up victories across divisions.

Lovlina and Hitesh Lead Dominant Indian Performance

India continued its strong run at the BOXAM Elite International 2026 with another assured showing on Day 2 on Thursday, led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and World Boxing Cup Finals champion Hitesh Gulia (70kg), both registering emphatic victories as the Indian contingent stacked up wins across multiple weight divisions. Lovlina made a confident start to her campaign, producing a composed and commanding display to defeat Ukraine's Olha Pylypchuk 5:0. The Olympic bronze medallist controlled the bout throughout, combining sharp combinations with disciplined movement to ease into the next round.

In the men's draw, Hitesh continued his impressive form, shutting out Canada's Vincent Santoriello with a dominant 5:0 verdict, once again underlining his authority and credentials in the 70kg division, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Indian Women Deliver Convincing Victories

India's women delivered a series of convincing performances earlier in the day. Manju Rani (48kg) cruised past France's Gloria d'Almeida 5:0, while Nitu (51kg) made quick work of Spain's Laura Calderon, forcing an RSC in Round 1. Kusum (51kg) edged Spain's Claudia Alcaniz 4:1, and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) continued her fine run with a clean 5:0 win over Kazakhstan's Aziza Issina. Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) added another victory with a controlled 4:1 decision against Canada's Viktoria Penney.

Men's Contingent Adds to Win Tally

In the men's bouts, Pawan Bartwal (55kg) advanced after Thailand's Thanarat Saengphet retired in Round 2, while Jadumani Singh (55kg) secured a solid 4:1 win over Ukraine's Siiovush Mukhammdiiev. Deepak (70kg) dominated Spain's David Edenel Rosalen 5:0, and Ankush (80kg) edged past Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Zhakpekov in a closely fought 3:2 contest. Harsh Choudhary (90kg) capped the day with a commanding 5:0 victory over Canada's Bryan Colwell.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 2 Results

Elite Women

48 Kg: Manju bt. Gloria d'Almeida (FRA) 5:0

51 Kg: Nitu bt. Laura Calderon (ESP) RSC R1

51 Kg: Kusum bt. Claudia Alcaniz (ESP) 4:1

70 Kg: Arundhati bt. Aziza Issina (KAZ) 5:0

70 Kg: Sneha lost to Andrea Badin (FRA) 1:4

75 Kg: Sanamacha Chanu bt. Viktoria Penney (CAN) 4:1

75 Kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt. Olha Pylypchuk (UKR) 5:0

Elite Men

50 Kg: Rishi lost to Sanzhar Tashkenbay (KAZ) 1:4

55 Kg: Pawan Bartwal bt. Thanarat Saengphet (THA) ABD R2

55 Kg: Jadumani Singh bt. Siiovush Mukhammdiiev (UKR) 4:1

70 Kg: Deepak bt. David Edenel Rosalen (ESP) 5:0

70 Kg: Hitesh Gulia bt. Vincent Santoriello (CAN) 5:0

80 Kg: Ankush bt. Yerassyl Zhakpekov (KAZ) 3:2

85 Kg: Jugnoo lost to Adrian Fresneda (ESP) 1:4

90 Kg: Naman lost to Kandoro Soukouna FRA 1:4

90 Kg: Harsh bt. Bryan Colwell (CAN) 5:0.