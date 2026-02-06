The Indian contingent has secured a remarkable 19 medals at the BOXAM Elite International 2026. Boxers Nitu and Preeti powered into the semifinals on Day 3, while Jadumani Singh continued his dominant run in the men's draw.

The Indian contingent is assured of bringing home 19 medals at the prestigious BOXAM Elite International 2026, extending its impressive run on Day 3 as Nitu (51kg) and Preeti (54kg) powered into the semifinals on Friday, while Jadumani Singh (55kg) delivered yet another dominant performance in the men's draw.

The Indian women's team, under the guidance of new head coach Santiago Nieva, has confirmed 12 medals, while the Indian men's team is assured of 7 ahead of the semis.

Victories in Women's Draw

Nitu was in imperious form, shutting out Canada's McKenzie Wright with a commanding 5:0 win to secure her place in the last four.

Preeti followed with a clinical showing against Spain's Maria Gonzalez, forcing an abandonment in Round 3 after dictating the contest with sustained pressure.

Poonam (54kg) added another emphatic 5:0 victory over Thailand's Natnicha Chongprongklang, while Priya (60kg) and Pranjal (65kg) registered unanimous wins against Spain's Laura Galano and Czech boxer Viktorie Jilkova, respectively.

Kajal (65kg) edged Kazakhstan's Akbar Ichshanova 4:1 in a tightly contested bout.

Success in Men's Competition

In the men's competition, Jadumani Singh continued his fine run, outclassing Peng Chia-Feng of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the 55kg category.

Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg) produced a polished display to defeat Ukraine's Ali Dahly unanimously, while Sachin (60kg) battled past Ukraine's Aider Abduraimov in a tense 3:2 decision.

Akash (75kg) also advanced with a solid 4:1 win over Spain's Jose Luis Canero.

Several Indian boxers bowed out after spirited efforts, including Pawan Bartwal, who went down narrowly 2:3 to England's Ellis Trowbridge, and Abhinash Jamwal, who lost to Ukraine's Elvin Aliiev. Despite the exits, India's growing medal tally underlined another strong day at the tournament, with multiple semifinal spots secured as the competition heads into its decisive stages.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 3 Results

Elite Women

51 Kg: Nitu bt. McKenzie Wright (CAN) 5:0

51 Kg: Kusum lost to Chuthamat Raksat (THA) 0:5

54 Kg: Preeti bt. Maria Gonzalez (ESP) ABD R3

54 Kg: Poonam bt. Natnicha Chongprongklang (THA) 5:0

57 Kg: Prachi lost to Vivien Parsons (ENG) 0:3

57 Kg: Vinka lost to Punrawee Ruenros (THA) 0:5

60 Kg: Priya bt. Laura Galano (ESP) 5:0

60 Kg: Disha Patil lost to Thanaya Somnuek (THA) DSQ R3

65 Kg: Pranjal bt. Viktorie Jilkova (CZE) 5:0

65 Kg: Kajal bt. Akbar Ichshanova (KAZ) 4:1

Elite Men

55 Kg: Jadumani Singh bt. Peng Chia-Feng (TPE) 5:0

55 Kg: Pawan Bartwal lost to Ellis Trowbridge (ENG) 2:3

60 Kg: Mohammed Hussam Uddin bt. Ali Dahly (UKR) 5:0

60 Kg: Sachin bt. Aider Abduraimov (UKR) 3:2

65 Kg: Abhinash Jamwal lost to Elvin Aliiev (UKR) 1:4

75 Kg: Akash bt. Jose Luis Canero (ESP) 4:1

90 Kg: Harsh Choudhary lost to Isaac Okoh (ENG) 0:5

90+ Kg: Sawal Gill lost to Nurassyl Assylkhan (KAZ) 0:5.

