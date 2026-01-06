BMW Group India has announced the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup for 2026. The amateur tournament will feature 19 qualifying events across 13 cities, engaging over 2,200 golfers, with winners advancing to a National and then World Final.

BMW Group India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup 2026, marking the return of the country's premier amateur golf tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 season features an expanded national footprint, with 19 qualifying tournaments across 13 cities, engaging over 2,200 amateur golfers across India, as per a release.

Expanded Footprint and Vision for 2026

Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW Golf Cup is more than a tournament, it's an expression of our commitment to sporting excellence, community and memorable experiences for our customers and patrons of the sport. In 2026, we are widening the footprint, deepening grassroots engagement and elevating the experience for players and guests alike. We look forward to welcoming new generations of golfers across India to compete, network and celebrate the unifying spirit of the sport."

The tournament will be hosted at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. Prestigious brand partnerships with Omega, Etihad, TaylorMade, Ballantine's, and HSBC further add to the excitement.

A Legacy of Amateur Golf

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world's largest amateur golf tournament series, traces its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that operated independently for five years before going international.

The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 40 countries.

The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final, where the individual titles are contested in three categories.

Competition Format and Qualification

Handicap Categories

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 has two categories: A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13-28).

Road to the World Final

The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final.

The winners in each of the two handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup.

(ANI)