India lost their Billie Jean King Cup Group I tie against Indonesia 2-0. Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli were defeated in their respective singles matches. Meanwhile, Korea Republic and Thailand also secured victories in the tournament.

India went down to Indonesia in their third Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania tie at the DLTA Complex on Thursday, with the visitors clinching both singles rubbers to take an unassailable lead.

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According to a release, Indonesia's win keeps them firmly in the race to finish top, while Korea Republic also continued their unbeaten run with a victory over New Zealand. Thailand, meanwhile, bounced back strongly with a clean sweep against Mongolia.

Indonesia Secures Victory Over India

In the opening singles rubber, Vaishnavi Adkar was edged out in a hard-fought three-set battle by Priska Madelyn Nugroho, going down 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3. The contest swung both ways, with Adkar showing resilience to force a decider after dropping the first set in a tiebreak, but the Indonesian held her nerve in the third to seal the win.

Sahaja Yamalapalli found the going tough against Janice Tjen in the second singles rubber, with the Indonesian delivering a clinical performance to secure a 6-2, 6-1 victory and seal the tie for her team.

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were in doubles action at the time of writing against the Indonesian pair of Aldila Sutjiadi and Janice Tjen.

Other Group I Ties

Korea Republic Extends Unbeaten Run

Elsewhere, the Republic of Korea extended their perfect start with a solid win over New Zealand. Dayeon Back overcame Valentina Ivanov 7-5, 6-3, while Sohyun Park dominated her match against Monique Barry, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 victory to seal the tie. Korea top the table alongside Indonesia, with both teams winning all of their matches so far.

Thailand Sweeps Mongolia

Thailand also returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, sweeping Mongolia 3-0 without dropping a set. Thasaporn Naklo opened the tie with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Anu-Vjin Gantor, before Patcharin Cheapchandej mirrored that scoreline against Khongorzul Aldarkhishig. Peangtarn Plipuech and Kamonwan Yodpetch then completed the rout, defeating the Mongolian doubles pair 6-0, 6-0.

All six teams continue to compete in a round-robin format through Saturday, with the top two nations advancing to the next stage.

Thursday, April 9, 2026 - Results

Indonesia def. India 2-0

Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) def. Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3

Janice Tjen (INA) def. Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles are ongoing at the time of writing

Korea Republic def. New Zealand 2-0

Dayeon Back (KOR) def. Valentina Ivanov (NZL) 7-5, 6-3

Sohyun Park (KOR) def. Monique Barry (NZL) 6-0, 6-1

Thailand def. Mongolia 3-0

Thasaporn Naklo (THA) def. Anu-Vjin Gantor (MGL) 6-1, 6-0

Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA) def. Khongorzul Aldarkhishig (MGL) 6-1, 6-0

Peangtarn Plipuech/Kamonwan Yodpetch (THA) def. Jargal Altansarnai/Oyungerel Khasbaatar (MGL) 6-0, 6-0. (ANI)