    Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur

    India's leading cueist, Pankaj Advani, on Saturday claimed his 25th world title after outclassing compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150-up billiards final at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Advani manoeuvred his cue like a magician's wand as he entertained the spectators who showed up in large numbers. In the first frame, Advani clearly stated that this title was his from the word go. He opened the proceedings without delay to secure the first frame with a 149 break while his opponent, still seeking his maiden IBSF World title, had yet to score a point in the 150-up format. 

    The best-of-seven summit clash saw Advani compete fiercely to ensure he completed a billiards National-Asian-World golden trifecta in the same calendar year for a record fifth time. 

    The second frame went Advani's way after Kothari failed to capitalise with the limited chances given to him by his worthy opponent. With the help of a 77 break, Advani was halfway home with a 2-0 lead. 

    Advani turned on the heat, mesmerising the Malaysian crowd with some fine billiards. Advani's craftsmanship saw him make the tournament's highest break of 153 in the third, bringing himself one frame away from familiar glory. 

    Also read: IOA confirms Goa will host 37th National Games in October 2023

    In the fourth frame, Advani proved yet again why he is the man to beat in the 3-ball sport as he put together exquisite breaks of 86 and 60 unfinished to put the last nail in the coffin and seal the deal. Kothari's forgettable final witnessed a total of 72 points scored by him, while Advani amassed over 600 points to defend his title for the fifth year in a row. 

    Due to the pandemic, the event last took place in 2019 and got revived after a three-year gap. An elated Advani said, "It's a dream to defend a world title five times in a row. Truly pleased with how I've played and won every billiards event I participated in this year. Feel honoured to bring to my country yet another gold medal at a world level." 

    Advani's last world title came over 12 months ago in Qatar where he won the IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
