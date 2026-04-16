Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will leave Manchester City this summer after nine years. In an Instagram post, he reflected on his successful tenure, his personal connection to the city, and thanked the fans, club, and Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva's Farewell Message

"Cityzens, when I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things. This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more... It wasn't that bad," Silva wrote.

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'A City Central to My Life'

Silva also said he would be leaving not just a club but a city that had become central to his personal life, including his marriage and family. "In a few months, it's time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you," he said.

'A Man City Supporter for Life'

Thanking fans, teammates, manager Pep Guardiola, and the club staff, Silva said he hopes supporters felt proud of his performances on the pitch and described himself as "a Man City supporter for life" after his departure. He concluded by urging fans to continue supporting the team as they look to build further success in the future. "To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game. I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Keep supporting this young team and I'm pretty sure they will bring you a lot of new fantastic memories in the future," Silva's Instagram post said.

"To the club, Pep, the staff and all my teammates these 9 years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long. The atmosphere we created every day in the training ground made me feel at home and a part of a big family. Let's enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us. Love you all, Bernardo," it concluded.

An Illustrious City Career

To date, the 31-year-old has won 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cup triumphs, five Carabao Cup successes, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup winner's medal, with Bernardo most recently captaining the Club to 2026 Carabao Cup glory against Arsenal. Alongside that phenomenal trophy haul, a tally of 76 goals and 77 assists further illustrates Bernardo's magnificent all-round contribution to the City cause. He recently moved into the top 10 of all-time City appearance holders, overtaking a host of other notable former players, including David Silva, Paul Power and Willie Donachie. (ANI)