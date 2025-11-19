The second edition of the World Pickleball Championship Series India 2025 kicks off in Bengaluru from Nov 20-23. The four-day event will see 304 players compete for a Rs 15 lakh prize pool at the Top Spin Tennis Academy.

Bengaluru is gearing up for four days of high-energy pickleball action as the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series India 2025, starts on Thursday, marking the much-awaited return of its second edition after the tremendous success of its inaugural event in Mumbai. Scheduled from November 20-23, 2025 at the Top Spin Tennis Academy, this year's championship will feature an impressive 304 participants from across the country, ready to compete in one of India's biggest and most exciting pickleball platforms, as per a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fostering Pickleball Growth in India

Organised in collaboration with the Karnataka State Pickleball Association (KSPA) and the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the tournament continues to strengthen its vision of building a professionally structured and rapidly expanding pickleball ecosystem in India.

Championship Categories and Formats

The championship features a comprehensive range of categories, ensuring inclusivity for players across age groups and skill levels. The 2025 edition will see competitions across the 35+, 19+, Under 18, Under 14, 60+, and 50+ age groups, covering singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats. -35+ Category: Men's Singles (Intermediate/Advance/Open), Men's Doubles (Intermediate/Advance/Open), Women's Singles (Intermediate), Mixed Doubles (Open/Intermediate/Advance). -19+ Category: Mixed Doubles (Advance/Intermediate/Open), Men's Singles (Advance/Open/Intermediate), Men's Doubles (Intermediate/Advance/Open), Women's Singles (Intermediate/Open/Advance), Women's Doubles (Advance/Intermediate). -Under 18 Category: Girls Doubles (Advance), Junior Mixed Doubles (Advance), Boys Singles (Advance), Boys Doubles (Advance), Girls Singles (Advance). -Under 14 Category: Girls Singles (Advance), Girls Doubles (Advance), Boys Singles (Advance), Boys Doubles (Advance), Mixed Doubles (Advance). -Senior Categories: * 60+ Category: Men's Singles (Intermediate/Elite), Men's Doubles (Intermediate/Advance), Mixed Doubles (Intermediate) * 50+ Category: Men's Singles (Open/Intermediate/Advance), Men's Doubles (Open/Intermediate/Advance), Mixed Doubles (Intermediate)

Attractive Prize Pool

One of the biggest highlights this year is the attractive Rs 15,00,000 prize pool, positioning the WPC Series India among the highest-rewarding pickleball competitions nationwide. The prize pool aims to motivate players while celebrating excellence across regions and categories.

Top Players to Watch

As the championship opens tomorrow, fans can look forward to top-quality matchups featuring India's leading athletes. Top players to watch (not in hierarchical order) include Vrushali Thakre, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma, Vanshik Kapadia, Ritam Chawla, Anuja Maheshwari, Alayka Ebrahim, Rohit Patil, Anjali Pol, Avinash Kumar, and Aarish Aga Choubey, all known for their consistent performances on national and international stages.

Organisers Share Enthusiasm

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA and Global Director of WPC, said, "The WPC Series India 2025 is more than a tournament--it is a celebration of the sport's growing spirit and India's rising prominence in global pickleball. After the success of the Mumbai edition, we are excited to bring this energy to Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant sporting culture."

Echoing this enthusiasm, Jan Papi, Founder of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC), added, "India's passion for pickleball has been truly inspiring. The WPC Series India, powered by Skechers, has become an integral part of our global championship calendar, and this edition will further elevate India's presence on the world pickleball map."

Expressing pride in Bengaluru hosting this edition, Rajath Kankar, State Secretary, KSPA, said, "Karnataka has always been a frontrunner in promoting emerging sports. Hosting the 2nd edition of WPC Series India is an honour, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike." (ANI)